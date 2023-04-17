Reese Witherspoon Is 'Doing Much Better' After Announcing Split from Jim Toth (Exclusive)

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced their divorce in March after almost 12 years of marriage

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on April 17, 2023 11:30 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Reese Witherspoon attends the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/GA/Getty

Reese Witherspoon is looking ahead following her split from Jim Toth.

A source tells PEOPLE that while the decision to divorce from Toth, 52, was "not an easy one" for Witherspoon, 47, the actress and producer "is just focused on her kids and work" more than three weeks after the pair announced they made the "difficult decision to divorce" in March.

"The divorce decision was not an easy one for her. It was rough to reach the decision and to announce it," the source says. "Reese is doing much better now though. She has no regrets and is just focused on her kids and work."

Witherspoon and Toth share 10-year-old son Tennessee James, while the Legally Blonde star and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe also share daughter Ava Elizabeth, 23, and son Deacon Reese, 19.

"She has a big group of loyal friends that she leans on," the source continues, adding: "There is no drama with Jim. They co-parent and this is the focus."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Witherspoon and the CAA talent agent announced their divorce in a joint statement on March 24, just days before their 12-year wedding anniversary.

"We have some personal news to share..." they began in their divorce announcement. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress stepped out, posing for photographers at the premiere of Apple TV+'s The Last Thing He Told Me. It marked her first public appearance since news of the split.

RELATED VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Announce 'Difficult Decision' to Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

A source previously told PEOPLE that Witherspoon "has a lot of support" from friends in the wake of the divorce and that the actress "is positive about her future."

"Reese is moving on. There is no drama and she's just focused on her son. She and Jim share custody. They want things to be as smooth as possible for Tennessee," the source added.

Witherspoon and Toth tied the knot in March 2011.

