Twin Alert! Reese Witherspoon Introduces Fans to Her Longtime Body Double of Nearly 15 Years

Ava Phillippe isn’t the only one twinning with Reese Witherspoon!

The actress, 42, introduced fans and followers to her body double Marilee Lessley for the first time on Instagram Monday, and the resemblance is uncanny.

“I want to introduce you to someone who has been working with me for years. This is Marilee and she’s my double. Don’t we look alike? We totally do,” Witherspoon said in a selfie video from the set of her HBO series Big Little Lies.

“Meet Marilee! She has been my double in 5 movies and now she is helping out on #BigLittleLies! Don’t we look alike?!” the mother of two captioned her footage.

Also on Instagram Story, Witherspoon shared more clips from the BLL trailer and revealed that they’ve known each other since 2003.

“I met Marilee on Legally Blonde 2 and she looks so much like me and everybody said we look so much alike so she became my double!” the Hello Sunshine creator said.

Back in 2015, Lessley shared a photo from their days on the 2005 film Just Like Heaven in a throwback post on Instagram.

“This is @reesewitherspoon and I on the first film I ever worked on with her, Just Like Heaven! So many great memories on that film and met some great people who will always be lifelong friends! #majorthrowback #funtimes #movieset #notmytwin #timeofmylife,” the mother of three wrote.

Since working together, Witherspoon and Lessley have developed more than just a work relationship.

In 2016, Lessley revealed that the Oscar winner was there for her during a difficult time in her life.

“You would have never known that just 1 day prior I was attending my brother’s funeral… and that the 2+ weeks prior was spent sleeping in a hospital waiting room waiting for him to wake up from the coma he was in from his motorcycle accident,” Lessley wrote on Instagram. “You would have never known that me and my 3 kids didn’t even have a home and were in the middle of a hard divorce, and that we lived in a friends living room, with just the clothes on our backs to our name… there were more hardships I will not mention here, but basically times were hard…and they even got harder after this day.”

She added, “Reese came to me on this shoot as she learned about all the tragedies and trials that had unfolded in my life that month and she asked how she could help. Even told me I could go home paid… I was prideful, and told her everything was going to be okay. I didn’t need a thing. Inside I was scared and felt like giving up. I wanted to shout ‘yes!! Please help!!! I don’t have a place to live!!!’ I was grateful for her listening ear and advice…and touched at her caring heart.”