Meryl Streep! Nicole Kidman! How Reese Witherspoon's Famous Friends Describe Her

Reese Witherspoon has recently cemented herself as a leading Hollywood producer intent on putting women’s stories at the forefront — and she’s got the support of some of her best friends in the industry!

Witherspoon, 42, appears on the latest cover of Vogue that explores how she went from America’s Sweetheart, in movies like Sweet Home Alabama and Legally Blonde, to a force in Hollywood. She now has over 20 projects in the works, including the three shows she’s starring in: HBO’s Big Little Lies (back this year) — and The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Little Fires Everywhere with Kerry Washington, both of which she’s producing for Apple.

“I didn’t think a moment like this was going to happen,” Witherspoon said near the end of the profile. “We’re not there yet. But I lay down and dreamed of all this stuff seven or eight years ago and now it’s finally starting to happen. I guess what I do now is start thinking of some more dreams.”

Along the way, the actress has also built a circle of close friends which include some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Read on for how her famous friends described her in the profile.

Nicole Kidman

Kidman and Witherspoon’s friendship has been in the forefront recently as the two both star and executive produce their hit show Big Little Lies for HBO. With both women racking up awards during last year’s season for the show, the two haven’t been shy about praising each other endlessly. Kidman does so again in Vogue‘s profile.

“Honestly, I’ve never seen someone process information the way she does,” Kidman, 51, said. “She can learn dialogue faster than anyone I’ve ever seen. It’s an incredible skill. So much of her life is effortless like that.”

Kerry Washington

Witherspoon started developing a TV adaption of Celeste Ng’s best-selling book Little Fires Everywhere after meeting the author and including the novel in her monthly book club. She’s now starring in the adaptation for Apple’s upcoming streaming service along with Washington, who admires Witherspoon’s ability to change the public perception of women involved in politics.

“There is a lot of pressure in the world about who is supposed to care about politics, who is supposed to be in charge, who is supposed to be an activist,” Washington, 41, said. “And Reese has given a very genteel, Southern, ladylike middle finger to all of it. She is going to care about who runs the country and who has power and intersectional feminism and remain the beautiful, blonde, genteel Southern woman that she is.”

Meryl Streep

Witherspoon recently told the story of how Streep reached out to her and Kidman about starring in the second season of Big Little Lies through email after watching them win a Golden Globe for limited series. Months later, Streep praised Witherspoon in Vogue‘s profile.

“She does everything!” Streep, 69, said. “On top of the acting and producing and the books and Draper James, she also carves the pumpkins! She raises three kids. She maintains friendships. I know what it’s like to be in this business and also raise kids. You remember that book I Don’t Know How She Does It? That’s Reese!”

Lena Waithe

Waithe, Master of None‘s breakout star and writer, met Witherspoon just last year at a dinner celebrating Big Little Lies. The two now work together on Time’s Up, and Waithe credits Witherspoon with being one of the leaders of the movement.

“She actually comes up with ideas and strategies,” Waithe, 34, said. “If you get a bunch of people in a room talking about problems, they can keep talking for hours. But she can say, ‘All right, everyone said their piece; let’s talk about the solutions!’ ”