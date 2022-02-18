Through the partnership, Reese Witherspoon's media company Hello Sunshine will incorporate the work of World of Women artists into TV series and films

Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Partners with NFT Company in Support of Women Artists

Reese Witherspoon's media company Hello Sunshine is getting ahead of the times.

According to Variety, Hello Sunshine has launched a storytelling partnership with the non-fungible token (NFT) company World of Women.

WoW launched in July of last year with a collection of artwork consisting of 10,000 pieces from women artists, and has since become a prominent player in the NFT sphere, Variety added.

Through the partnership, Hello Sunshine will incorporate the work of WoW artists into scripted and unscripted TV series and feature films.

"While the crypto and NFT space is largely dominated by men, there are inspiring leaders like World of Women creating incredible communities for women during this massive shift for media and technology," said Witherspoon, 45, per Variety.

"We're proud to partner with WoW to expand their universe of characters and to develop innovative scripted and unscripted content," she added.

The actress concluded her statement, "We look forward to engaging with the remarkable WoW community at every step of this partnership and creating opportunities for WoW holders to work collaboratively with Hello Sunshine on transforming the WoW art into powerful stories."

WoW's first signature collection was started in July of 2021, and its second collection is expected to be released this year.

On its site, WoW states its mission is to "build an inclusive web3 through its collection and community."

"According to research published in Nov. 2021, female artists accounted for just 5% of all NFT art sales in the prior 21 months. WoW is on a mission to change this. Together, we can create opportunities for anyone around the world to be owners, creators and contributors in this new era of the web," the company's mission statement adds.

An NFT is a unique digital token that verifies authenticity and ownership of digital entities like art, drawings and music. Ownership of NFTs is recorded on a blockchain, "a digital ledger similar to the networks that underpin bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies," CNBC reported.

NFTs are a game-changer in advanced technology, and have become increasingly popular along with the steady rise of cryptocurrency.