Reese Witherspoon Says Her Heart is 'Broken' After Nashville School Shooting

“Our whole city is grieving," Reese Witherspoon wrote on Twitter

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 29, 2023 09:00 AM
Reese Witherspoon arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"; Reese Witherspoon @ReeseW My heart is broken for my hometown of Nashville and all the families dealing with unspeakable loss of their beloved children and teachers at Covenant School.
Reese Witherspoon is speaking out about the tragedy in her Nashville hometown.

The Morning Show actress, 47, took to Twitter to remember the lives that were lost at The Covenant School on Monday and to advocate for stronger gun control laws.

"My heart is broken for my hometown of Nashville and all the families dealing with unspeakable loss of their beloved children and teachers at Covenant School," she wrote about the attack that killed three children and three adults.

"The senseless violence that these kids and educators witnessed is unbearable. Our whole city is grieving," added Witherspoon, who shares daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, and son Deacon Phillippe, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, as well as son Tennessee James Toth, 10, with her husband Jim Toth.

In the post, Witherspoon also shared a photo of the names of those who died written in chalk on a sidewalk, along with the words "remember" and "covenant strong."

She added in a separate tweet that she would now donate to Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-profit organization advocating for stricter gun control, and its branch Moms Demand Action.

"Something has to change in this country. Our children & communities deserve better," she said.

Several other celebrities, including some who have ties to the Nashville community, expressed outrage on social media over the shooting and advocated for change.

Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson revealed her children's school was locked down due to the shooting, prompting her to worry about her daughter Drew Hazel East, 3, and son Jett James East, 18 months.

The Covenant School shooting
Shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. Jonathan Mattise/AP/Shutterstock

"I've seen childrens ambulances, countless police cars, buses of children being transported to safety, parents flying down the street laying on their horns, people sprinting in and out of churches and schools looking for their kids. Today has changed me," the athlete, 31, wrote on Instagram.

On Twitter, LeAnn Rimes responded to CNN's video coverage of the shooting, writing "There are no words, just rage and heartbreak for these children and their families. i can't even fathom what is this doing to the psyches of every child and parent in this country. absolute terror every time a child goes to a place that should be safe. #Nashville."

"I try to stay off here for my mental health but for the love of God!" country music star Mickey Guyton added in a tweet. "As a mother, I'm pissed the f— off. Shame on every single politician ok with doing nothing as CHILDREN are getting assassinated on an everyday basis in a place that is supposed to be their safe haven."

RELATED VIDEO: 3 Children, 3 Adults Killed in Nashville School Shooting

Several famous names also criticized Tennessee governor Bill Lee, who signed a handgun carry law in 2021 that allows anyone 21 years or older to lawfully possess a gun without a permit.

"A school shooting just happened near my sons school. Multiple children dead but let's make sure that the gunman had his 2nd Amendment rights. F--- you Bill Lee and f--- the NRA," Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill wrote on Twitter.

Singer-songwriter Margo Price also addressed Lee and the state's gun policy. "4 dead so far in an elementary school shooting in Nashville this am," she posted on Twitter. "Can I ask you, @GovBillLee why you passed permitless carry in 2021? Our children are dying and being shot in school but you're more worried about drag queens than smart gun laws? You have blood on your hands."

