Reese Witherspoon Says She's Having 'a Great Time' Working on Legally Blonde 3

Reese Witherspoon is prepping to return to the role of Elle Woods after over 15 years.

The 43-year-old actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the Big Little Lies season two premiere on Wednesday and touched on the character’s significance and storyline potential for a third Legally Blonde movie.

“She’s a very beloved character,” Witherspoon said. “You just want her to go on a hero’s journey like she does in the first movie, and I’m having a great time working on it.”

Witherspoon was pretty tight-lipped about specifics but did reveal to the outlet that “[We have] a script, but we haven’t shot anything.”

She first played the Harvard Law student in 2001 for Legally Blonde, following up with Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde back in 2003.

The Big Little Lies star confirmed there would be a third film last June, telling Ellen DeGeneres that she thought it was a good idea to bring the character of Woods back.

“Well, we’re meeting about it. We’re definitely talking about it,” Witherspoon said at the time. “I mean, it’s sort of about women being underestimated and I think it’s sort of a good idea. Things have changed, but not that much has changed! I loved playing that character and she’s so amazing. I don’t know, if you guys want it then I guess I’ll do it!”

Since the last Legally Blonde movie, Witherspoon has remained busy and is currently starring in Big Little Lies. Witherspoon is also working on an Apple TV series, The Morning Show, with Jennifer Aniston.

“It’s such a great show. I can’t say anything about what it’s about, but I think it’s going to be surprising for people,” she told ET. “It’s very surprising, and Jen is wonderful. And again, it’s this great female partnership. I have to say, it’s a great theme in my life and the past few years. I’m just really enjoying the partnership with other women I really respect and admire.”

Legally Blonde 3 is slated for release on Valentine’s Day 2020.