'Stop! Hammer Time!': Reese Witherspoon Is 'Busting a Move for Equality' for Women's History Month

Reese Witherspoon is putting on her dancing shoes for Women’s History Month!

The 43-year-old actress posted an Instagram video of herself dancing in a blue trenchcoat and visor while on a set. Witherspoon had fun dancing to Salt-n-Pepa’s “Push It” as part of a challenge to celebrate Women’s History Month.

“Is that the Roger Rabbit?” a friend of Witherspoon’s asked her while she danced.

Witherspoon said, “This is the Running Man!” while showing off her moves.

In her Instagram video caption, the star wrote, “Stop! Hammer time! This challenge was started by @therealruthecarter to celebrate #WomensHistoryMonth. I’m busting a move for equality, parity, safety and inclusion of all women.”

She added Halle Berry had challenged her. Witherspoon then nominated her other pals Mindy Kaling, Zoë Kravitz and Eva Longoria to join in.

“Whether we fight the good fight with our voices, our actions or our dance moves, we are in this together! Let’s keep the fun going… @halleberry challenged me and now I pass the torch to @mindykaling @zoeisabellakravitz and @evalongoria, let’s see what you ladies got! #womendancingtogether,” Witherspoon wrote.

Berry, 52, also shared an Instagram video of herself dancing to “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child through the streets of Los Angeles last week.

“Thank you @therealruthecarter for challenging me this #WomensHistoryMonth to dance like I damn well please,” Berry wrote in the caption. “This one goes out to the incredible female survivors I have encountered in my life, the women who have the tenacity to live on their own terms. The ones who take risks, hustle hard and will stop at nothing to provide the best life for themselves and the people they love.”

She added, “Let’s keep this going! @ciara @kellyrowland @reesewitherspoon I wanna see what you got!! 🎶 @destinyschild🎥 @rikerbrothers #WomenDancingTogether.”

Both Witherspoon and Berry credited costume designer Ruth E. Carter for the challenge and thanked her for inspiring them. Carter, 58, won the Best Costume Design Oscar in February for her work on Black Panther.

“Hey y’all, let’s have some fun for the rest of Women’s History Month and show the world when women unite anything is possible!” Carter said on Instagram. “I nominate Halle Berry, Gabrielle Union, Angela Bassett, Tasha Smith, Lupita Nyong’o and June Ambrose to upload a video dancing or singing to your favorite women’s empowerment song and nominate or tag three women who inspire you to keep it going!”