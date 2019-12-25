Reese Witherspoon Gathers with the 'Witherspoon Ladies' to Wish Merry Christmas to Her Fans

This Christmas, Reese Witherspoon is surrounding herself with the women in her life.

On Wednesday, the Morning Show actress, 43, posted her holiday greetings along with a wholesome picture of herself smiling alongside her mother Betty, daughter Ava Phillippe, 20, and other female relatives at their festive gathering.

“Merry Christmas from the Witherspoon ladies! 🎁💫❤️,” she captioned the generation-spanning photo, in which she wears a comfy snowflake sweater for the occasion.

Earlier this week, Witherspoon posted another holiday snapshot with her loved ones, this time in the form of a side-by-side with her look-alike daughter Ava, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe.

“Girls night out with my favorite daughter! (ok she’s my only daughter but still) ❤️,” Witherspoon captioned the sweet selfie on Monday, showing herself and Ava twinning in red lipstick and black tops, which made their striking resemblance even more uncanny.

Witherspoon — who also is mom to Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, 7 — previously opened up to PEOPLE about her most revered holiday traditions, including their strong tie to her southern roots.

“Even though they are growing up, my kids already have really fond memories of our Christmas traditions,” she said in 2016. “Gingerbread houses, and we have to have Advent calendars. These are things where you think, ‘Oh, they’re not noticing …’ but then I forgot the Advent calendars this year, and Deacon was like, ‘Mom! Where are they?!’ I didn’t realize how important they were to him!”

The Oscar winner said many of her traditions stem from her childhood in Nashville, including her Christmas menu mainstay: a down-south, classic honey-baked ham. And she’s a sucker for singing seasonal standards, as well.

“I love Christmas caroling,” she said. “I remember bundling up and walking around the neighborhood. It’s one of my favorite holiday memories from being a kid in Nashville.”