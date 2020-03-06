Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Feeling 'Overwhelmed' After Tennessee Tornado and Coronavirus Outbreak

Reese Witherspoon is embracing all of her emotions.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress, 43, shared a candid Instagram post in which she spoke about feeling “overwhelmed” by recent events alongside a photo of her youngest son, Tennessee, 7, at the beach.

“This morning, a friend said to me, ‘I can see you are overwhelmed. Just take a moment’ and I started to cry. I just felt so heavy-hearted,” Witherspoon wrote in the caption.

She continued, “There is so much happening… a devastating storm in my hometown of #Nashville, people suffering from mysterious illness, people arguing over political ideology. So much hate and tension and discord. Honestly, this week has been a lot. And it’s only Wednesday.😳 Days, weeks, months like this make me want to crawl in a hole.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon, Tim Cook, Scooter Braun, and More React to Devastating Tennessee Tornadoes

“But my friend offered me a moment. To just feel sad. So I wanted to offer it to you all. A moment or a day or a week. Take what you need,” she added. “Remember that pain is inevitable. But friends who hold your hand and kids who laugh at silly jokes and sunsets that light up the sky and chocolate chip cookies are very real too. We are in this together. Let’s take care of each other. And remind each other of all the GOOD. ✨”

The Big Little Lies star received support from her daughter, Ava Phillippe, and her friends Julianne Moore, Jessica Capshaw and Kate Hudson among others.

“❤️love this,” Ava, 20, wrote in the comments. Moore, 59, also commented with, “❤️❤️❤️,” while Capshaw, 43, wrote, “Love this and love you, my friend. Thank you for sharing your big heart and your vulnerability with us all…taking care of each other is a very good thing to do.”

Hudson, 40, wrote, “❤️✨❤️.”

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon instagram comments https://www.instagram.com/p/B9UXoSCgmyu/

Image zoom

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo of Her ‘Sick Day’ Snuggled Up Next to Dogs and Son Tennessee

On Tuesday, Witherspoon tweeted about the deadly tornadoes that rampaged through central Tennessee.

“Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night’s tornado,” she tweeted. “I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe.”

Witherspoon frequently shares updates on her work on social media, including updates on new books she’s reading, shows she’s developing and her clothing line, Draper James.

The mother of three also posts about days when she’s not feeling too well, such as when she shared a photo of herself sick from a sinus infection and spending the day with Tennessee and her French bulldogs Lou and Pepper.

Wearing a colorful hoodie, the actress gazed into the camera as she holds a coffee cup in her hand.

“Is this how you cure a sinus infection? 🍵🤒 #sickday,” she captioned the adorable family shot.