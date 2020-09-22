Reese Witherspoon's Famous Friends: From Paul Rudd to Oprah Winfrey
The Tennessee native has used her Southern charm to make friends with everyone (and we mean everyone)
Paul Rudd
This selfie is proof that these two don't age (and that they've been buddies since 1996). The two also went on to costar in the 2010 rom-com How Do You Know?
Jennifer Aniston
These two gal pals first worked together on Friends in 2000, which means that their friendship spans two decades! The pair played sisters, and Aniston even told Entertainment Tonight in 2015, "she's my little sister, even if she's my TV sister."
Now, the pair share have teamed up again as costars and co-executive producers on The Morning Show.
Nicole Kidman
The Big Little Lies costars are friends on- and off-screen, with Kidman telling E! News, "We have so much in common and we're very close. I'm lucky to have her as such a good friend."
On her friend's birthday in 2019, Witherspoon captioned a photo of the pair on the red carpet, "Happiest birthday to one of the most radiant gals around! 💫⚡️🌟It is a privilege to call you a friend & producing partner. Love you @NicoleKidman! 💖" In 2020, she called Kidman her "Australian sister," adding "I'm so lucky to have you in my life...learning and laughing with you!"
Laura Dern
These gal pals met in 2011, and Dern played Witherspoon's mom in Wild! The pair stayed close and continued to collaborate.
Dern told The New York Times in 2017, "When I met Reese, I knew she would be my family for the rest of my life. And I don’t say that lightly."
The friends, who also costarred on Big Little Lies, can't stay away from each other. Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair went for a socially distanced hike together.
Zoë Kravitz & Shailene Woodley
Kravitz told Elle of her Big Little Lies co-star, "Reese Witherspoon would win one of my top-five favorite human awards. She’s so honest. She’s so funny. And she’s fiery as hell. Her ferocity and care for everybody in her life is through the roof. I strive to be a friend like her."
Meanwhile Witherspoon wrote of Woodley on Instagram, "One of [her favorite things] is getting to hang out with this talented lady every day!"
Kerry Washington
The Little Fires Everywhere costars are close pals, and have been for quite some time. Even before they shared the screen, Witherspoon was gushing about Washington on Instagram. She wrote in 2016, " "My friend and one of my favorite actresses/ producers/ mothers/ philanthropists, this woman is a champion for change in the world in so many ways...(Not to mention she's smokin' hot!)🔥🔥🔥"
Washington told Variety, "In the real world, Reese and I are not supposed to be friends. I grew up in the Bronx a block away from the projects, and she grew up in Nashville, Tennessee," but somehow the pair are a match made in Hollywood heaven.
Eva Longoria
Witherspoon was there to support her pal in 2018 when Longoria got her star on the Walk of Fame. Also in attendance? Kerry Washington! "Thank you to so many beautiful women who showed up to support me and my star on the Walk of Fame," Longoria captioned an Instagram post of the trio. "What an honor and even more so to share it with y’all!"
Mindy Kaling
These two became close while filming A Wrinkle In Time and didn't stop there! Witherspoon made a cameo on The Mindy Project, Kaling had a recurring role in The Morning Show and the pair will be teaming up again for Legally Blonde 3, which Kaling is co-writing. Talk about a power friendship!
Jennifer Garner
As two of the nicest actresses in Hollywood, it's no wonder that Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon are pals. Garner even broke out her saxophone to play Witherspoon a birthday song, captioning her video, "Many moons ago, my high school marching band played this song for homecoming. Today I play it for my boo, @reesewitherspoon. ♥️We have a groovy kind of love.♥️ Happy birthday, Lady."
Selma Blair
Witherspoon has a history of becoming pals with her costars, and Blair is no exception. The pair worked together on Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde, and have shared some really cute throwbacks of their time together.
In 2018, when Blair was diagnosed with M.S., she told PEOPLE that “[My friends] have stood up in ways I never would have been comfortable with before. It’s been everything to me."
One of those friends? Witherspoon. "I get weekend meal packs like I’ve never feasted on before from Reese Witherspoon," Selma told PEOPLE.
Kate Hudson
These two have been friends for decades, with Hudson sharing a photo in 2016 of the pair at a party and hash-tagging it, "#25yearsstrong and #Lovemygirfriends."
Beyoncé
They may not be having mommy-and-me playdates with Blue Ivy and Tennessee, but Witherspoon definitely considers Beyoncé a "really good" friend.
After Witherspoon asked Queen Bey herself for some champagne at the 2020 Golden Globes and Bey obliged, Witherspoon joked with Ellen DeGeneres, "Beyoncé and I are really good friends. I mean, really, really, really, good friends. In fact, you might say, 'Best friends.' Some might say that."
Beyoncé also sent over a case of champagne and her Ivy Park collection, which Witherspoon showed off on Instagram.
Oprah Winfrey
Imagine being pals with the one and only Oprah. Because you know who is? Reese! Witherspoon starred alongside the mogul in A Wrinkle In Time. They're not afraid to joke around with each other — like in this interview where they both do pretty hilarious impressions of each other.
On Oprah's birthday in January 2020, Witherspoon wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday @Oprah!! It is an honor to know and walk through this world with you. Thank you for sharing your wisdom and advice... it is truly invaluable!"