Reese Witherspoon Is Working on Bringing Back Elle Woods for Legally Blonde 3!

Get your scented papers ready!

Reese Witherspoon is reportedly nearing a deal to reprise her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde — and this time she’s also producing through her Hello Sunshine company. The third installment would also reunite Witherspoon with the writers of the first movie, Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah, according to Variety.

Elle Woods was last seen onscreen in 2003’s Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde after making her first appearance in the iconic 2001 original, Legally Blonde. Witherspoon’s Woods started out as a desolate sorority girl who decides to follow her ex boyfriend to Harvard Law school after he dumps her.

Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde Tracy Bennett/MGM/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Victor Garber and Ali Larter also appeared in the original. The sequel, with Sally Field and Regina King joining the cast, followed Elle Woods as she made her move to Washington D.C.

The movie come as Witherspoon continues her producing streak, which currently includes the second season of Big Little Lies as well as several shows in development. Witherspoon is attached to star in one alongside Jennifer Aniston for Apple TV.