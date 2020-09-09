Reese Witherspoon and Her Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe's Cutest Twinning Moments

The 22-year-old — whose birthday is Sept. 9 — is her mom's mini-me 

By Andrea Wurzburger
Updated September 09, 2020 01:46 PM

Blue Eyed Baby

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon's eldest child (with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe) — and only daughter — has always been the spitting image of her mom. 

Totally Twinning

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Born Sept. 9, 1999, she's graduated from mom's mini-me to total twin! Need more proof the new 21-year-old is her mom's spitting image? Scroll through to see their cutest photos together. 

Sleepover Fun

Ava and her mom wore matching pink-and-white pajamas in a throwback posted by Ava in honor of Mother's Day 2018. 

She captioned the snap, "happy mother's day, mama! I'm so glad we've gotten to grow together and support each other. 💗💐🐣 love you!"

Blonde Hair, Don't Care

Reese captioned a photo with Ava and son Deacon, "Remembering when these two were little and all the fun summer trips." 

Which Witch

The pair rocked matching coordinated witch costumes for Halloween 2007. 

Mother Knows Best

Credit: Courtesy Reese Witherspoon

"Me and my 'straight-shooter' ❤️" Ava captioned this sweet photo with her mom. 

Pink Hair, Don't Care

Even with Ava's pink hair, the pair look just alike. 

Strike a Pose

The two even pose the same! 

Super Chic

Credit: TeamB/Splash News

And dress the same! 

Bundled Up

No matter the season, these two must have a coordinated wardrobe. 

Face the Facts

Credit: Molly R. Stern/Instagram

Their facial expressions are also seriously similar. 

Ladies In Red (Lipstick)

They even pull off the same shade of lipstick! 

Reese captioned this photo of the pair all dolled up, "Girls night out with my favorite daughter! (ok she's my only daughter but still) ❤️"

All Dressed Up

Her looks aren't all Ava has gotten from her superstar mom. In the caption of an Instagram photo of Reese, Ava wrote, "This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work. She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I've been given and compassion for others. I'm thinking about her a little extra today, that's all. 💐

Red Carpet Ready

Credit: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Ava accompanied her mom to the premiere for A Wrinkle in Time in 2018. Name a better red carpet duo, we'll wait! 

Big Little Date Night

Credit: Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Ava was also her mom's date to the Big Little Lies season 2 premiere. 

Golden Hour Gals

If you look at this July 4th snap too quickly, you may not be able to tell Reese from Ava! 

Glowing Girls

Ava captioned a birthday tribute to her mother in 2019, "Happy happy birthday to my glowingly gorgeous mama. You are such a generous, conscientious, and passionately kind person, and I am so blessed to bear witness to your light and love each and every day! 💐💟 love you."

Stop and Smell the Roses

On Mother's Day 2019, Ava wrote of her "first best friend," "thank you for your everyday commitment to raising and loving us to the best of your ability. I am so lucky to learn from and be loved by you.💗"

Snow Bunnies

Just two lookalike "weekend ski bunnies" enjoying their time in the snow. 

All Grown Up

In celebration of her mini-me turning 21, Reese posted a photo of the pair alongside a shot of Ava as a baby, captioning the post, "Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman. 💫 Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there aren't enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you've already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much @avaphillippe 💗."

Christmas Cheer

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Reese and Ava got into the Christmas spirit ... even if it took a little begging.

The Draper James founder admitted, "Ok. It's 💯 true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater.... but isn't it CUTE??!! #humorme #itsamomthing 🥰" 

Pretty in Plaid

Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

The dynamic duo snuck in some "last minute shopping" for gifts on Christmas Eve, matching in festive plaid masks for the occasion.

My Girl

"My girl  ❤️, " Witherspoon captioned a photo of the pair smiling at the camera. 

