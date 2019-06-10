Fans Think Reese Witherspoon's Daughter's Boyfriend Looks Exactly Like Her Dad Ryan Phillippe

Summer lovin’!

Ava Phillippe — Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe‘s 19-year-old daughter — introduced her boyfriend to the Instagram world on Sunday with a pair of photos giving off major summer vibes.

The sweet pictures show the two at a colorful party with a DJ and lit up palm trees in the background. And fans couldn’t help but notice that Ava’s new mystery man has a slight resemblance to dad Ryan.

Ava’s comments section lit up with celebs like Mindy Kaling and Kathryn Newton, who plays Witherspoon’s daughter on Big Little Lies, all commenting on how cute the pair looks, but others were focused more on the resemblance.

“He looks so much like your dad omg,” one user wrote, with another commenting, “Looks like a young Ryan wow.”

In fact, several fans seemed to think that the two looked just like Ava’s parents when they were young, as Ava is frequently compared to her Oscar-winning mom.

“Whoa!! Reese & Ryan!!” one fan wrote. “Young reese and ryan,” added another.

“I thought this was a throwback pic of @reesewitherspoon & @ryanphillippe,” a third fan said, tagging the famous parents.

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon in 1999 Alex J. Berliner/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Witherspoon, 43, met Phillippe, 44, at her 21st birthday party and the two got engaged just over a year later in Dec. 1998. They married the next June and welcomed Ava in Sept., while younger brother Deacon joined them in 2003. The two later split in Oct. 2006.

Witherspoon later married Hollywood talent agent Jim Toth in 2011 and the couple welcomed son Tennessee in Sept. 2012.