Reese Witherspoon and Dakota Fanning Share Sweet Home Alabama Callbacks amid Sequel Speculation

Reese Witherspoon and Dakota Fanning both played versions of the same character in the hit 2002 film

Reese Witherspoon is testing fans' movie trivia on one of her beloved rom-coms — and Dakota Fanning has aced it!

On Thursday, Witherspoon, 45, shared a throwback of the 2002 film Sweet Home Alabama, which also starred Josh Lucas and Patrick Dempsey.

The throwback is taken from a moment in the scene where Witherspoon's character, Melanie, tells her fiancé Andrew (Dempsey) she's still in love with the man she's legally married to, Jake (Lucas).

"Do you remember what she said? #sweethomealabama #tbt," Witherspoon wrote in the caption.

Fanning, who played a younger version of Melanie in the film, commented on Witherspoon's post. Quoting the iconic line, the 27-year-old actress wrote, "The truth is I gave my heart away a long time ago, my whole heart, and I never really got it back ❤️."

Witherspoon commented back, "@dakotafanning Love you, little Melanie!"

Witherspoon's post comes two days after Lucas, 50, said he "would love" to star in a sequel for the film during an appearance on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw.

"Look, I would love to do the sequel. The issue is Reese's got a book club," he said. "And I'm saying that like laughingly, but Reese is, you know, I've heard like, 'Oh, you can talk to her about stuff five years from now.'"

He added, "You know, she's a mogul."

Witherspoon founded the media company Hello Sunshine in 2016 — which has gone on to produce various hit projects, some of which are adaptations of hit novels. She also debuted her clothing line, Draper James, as well as her successful reading venture, Reese's Book Club, in recent years.

Dakota Fanning Dakota Fanning and Thomas Curtis in Sweet Home Alabama | Credit: Everett Collection

Reese Witherspoon Josh Lucas Reese Witherspoon and Josh Lucas in Sweet Home Alabama | Credit: Everett Collection

"Back when I was doing Sweet Home Alabama, I, for some reason, remember telling the director or somebody speaking about her, but I said, 'I bet this woman ends up running a movie studio one day,'" Lucas recalled. "And she's even beyond that at this point."

"I mean, you know, she's her own version of Oprah Winfrey now, right? I mean ... it's extraordinary and not surprising either, at all," he continued, before adding of a potential follow-up film, "Reese, come on, let's go do it."

Sweet Home Alabama was released in September 2002 and takes its title from the Lynyrd Skynyrd song of the same name.