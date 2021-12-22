Reese Witherspoon Gets Emotional About Watching Her Nurse Mom 'Save People's Lives' as a Kid

Reese Witherspoon was brought to tears speaking about the love and respect she has for her mother Betty.

The Sing 2 actress, 45, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show where the studio audience was comprised of all nurses. Witherspoon got emotional as she recalled her mom Betty's career as a nurse.

"Tell me about your mom," Barrymore, 46, said, to which Witherspoon replied, "Oh my gosh, you're gonna make me cry."

"I was talking to my mom on the phone when your producer called and said the whole audience was filled with nurses, and my mom and I both started to cry. Because being raised by a nurse, I think my mother has such infinite compassion."

"My mother worked night shifts, she worked weekends, so I had to kinda take care of myself; my brother and I would make dinner and everything. She was so tired, but she just loved her patients," the Morning Show star continued. "She did labor and delivery, she did neonatal intensive care. I would bring her donuts, her and the other nurses."

Witherspoon said she has always been "in awe of" her mom's "endless compassion for other people."

"And that's how I feel whenever I see a nurse because I think to dedicate your life to caring for people is one of the most noble professions that exists. Thank you for your incredible hard work, taking care of people during this very difficult time," she said.

The star explained that nurses and other frontline workers deserve more attention and admiration for the work they do on a daily basis.

"As an actor, we get so much attention," said the Oscar winner, "but my mother and father — my dad was a doctor, my mom was a nurse — I've watched my mother save people's lives. Whether it was save a kid from drowning, she helped her very best friend who had a bad accident when we were very little, and I watched her resuscitate her on the side of a highway. We don't focus and highlight on the people who do that hard, difficult work of saving lives."

On Mother's Day this past May, Witherspoon, who has three kids of her own, honored her mom, writing on Instagram, "Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful mom, Betty! The original Mama Bear who taught me to be fierce and loving. Kind and strong. I love that I can always count on her for a great laugh and the best mothering advice!"