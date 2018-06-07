Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Legally Blonde 3 News — in Elle Woods' Iconic Pink Bikini!

It’s official — Elle Woods is headed back to the big screen! (What, like it’s hard?)

Earlier this week, reports that Reese Witherspoon was reprising her iconic Legally Blonde character for a third installment of the beloved film franchise had the internet buzzing.

And on Thursday, the 42-year-old actress confirmed the Legally Blonde 3 news by slipping back into the pink sequin bikini Elle wore for her Harvard Law application in the original 2001 film.

“It’s true,” she wrote on social media, captioning a video of herself in the two piece as she drifted on a blue pool float.

RELATED: 15 Important Life Lessons Elle Woods Taught Us in Legally Blonde

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Recreates All Her Best Legally Blonde Style Moments

Astute fans will remember the clip from July 2016, when Witherspoon celebrated the 15th anniversary of Legally Blonde by trying on Elle’s original costumes and reenacting the movie’s most iconic scenes.

Getting the costumes was easy for Witherspoon, considering she still has the garb in a storage box — fuzzy heels and all.

She happily showed off each outfit on Snapchat, from the dress Elle wore during her ill-fated date with Warner to the pink Playboy bunny Halloween costume she was tricked into wearing at Harvard’s Halloween party.

And yes, Witherspoon even recited lines from the film — including that age-old fashion maxim fans have lived by since they first met Elle (“Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed”) and the most successful flirtation move of all time, the Bend and Snap (“Works every time!”).

Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Legally Blonde follows sorority girl Elle, who decides to trail her ex boyfriend to Harvard Law school after he breaks her heart. In addition to Woods, the comedy starred Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Victor Garber and Ali Larter.

The film was followed up with a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, which centers on Elle’s life post-Harvard as she made her move to Washington D.C. to start a career in politics. Sally Field and Regina King were among its stars.

Watch the full season of Search History on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde Tracy Bennett/MGM/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Like Mother, Like Daughter! These Celebrity Kids Are Spitting Images of Their Famous Moms

Plot points or returning cast members haven’t been announced yet for Legally Blonde 3, but MGM announced the third installment will hit theaters on Valentine’s Day, 2020.

Legally Blonde 3 will have a special producer, too: Witherspoon, herself.

The Draper James mogul is producing the film through her Hello Sunshine company. Writers from the first movie, Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah, are expected to return, Variety reports.