Reese Witherspoon Shares Childhood Dream of Becoming First Female President as She Supports Kamala Harris

Reese Witherspoon is remembering her former political aspirations in the wake of California Sen. Kamala Harris being named former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate.

On Wednesday, the Morning Show star, 44, shared her childhood dream of becoming the first female president in the United States while celebrating news of the historical vice presidential pick. Alongside a throwback photo from her grade school days, Witherspoon wrote on Instagram: "I woke up this morning thinking about a moment from my childhood."

"In the 3rd grade our teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up, I raised my hand and said, 'I want to be the first female President of the United States of America.' Some of the kids laughed, but my teacher looked me in the eye and said, 'I will be the first person to vote for you, Reese,' " she recalled.

"My thoughts today are with woman in our country, especially the young Black and Brown girls of our nation. Who have watched their mothers hold up their families, their communities, their cities, their states," Witherspoon continued. "Now you know that YOU too can work hard, dedicate your life to service and show up every day to help others, and YOU can RISE to become a Vice Presidential nominee in the United States of America."

"Today is a truly historic day!" the actress added, along with an emoji of the American flag and the hashtags "Kamala Harris" and "We Have Her Back."

Harris, 55, is the first Black woman and first Indian American on either major party's presidential ticket.

She was announced as Biden's choice to join the Democratic ticket on Tuesday afternoon after months of mounting speculation.

Following the announcement, Harris tweet that she was "honored" to be selected as Biden's running mate, writing that the former vice president "can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals."

The former prosecutor also received a wave of support from stars.

"Was there ever more of an exciting day?" Mindy Kaling tweeted. "For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office?"

"We work so hard and contribute to the fabric of our lives in America, & now to see [Harris] rise to the top like this? It’s thrilling!! I am filled with hope and excitement," The Mindy Project creator added.

"Mike Pence is toast on that debate stage," tweeted Star Trek actor George Takei.