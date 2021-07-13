Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Legally Blonde's 20th Anniversary: 'Role of a Lifetime'

Starring Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, Legally Blonde was released in theaters on July 13, 2001

Two decades after Legally Blonde first hit theaters, the beloved film is still near and dear to star Reese Witherspoon's heart.

The 45-year-old actress, who played Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy, celebrated the movie's 20th anniversary on Tuesday by sharing several rare behind-the-scene pictures from the movie on her Instagram.

"Omigod you guys ….#LegallyBlonde premiered 20 years ago TODAY!" Witherspoon wrote in the post's caption. "Time flies when you're busy using legal jargon in your every day life."

The Oscar winner went on to say that "playing Elle Woods was the role of a life time and I'm so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all."

"Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades!" she raved. "I wonder... what will Elle do next?"

Some of the images Witherspoon shared included shots from the movie's alternate ending, which featured Elle sharing a kiss with Emmett (Luke Wilson) on the courthouse steps and a blonde Vivian (Selma Blair).

"Originally it ended at the courthouse right after the trial," Legally Blonde co-writer Karen McCullah told Entertainment Weekly of that particular ending back in 2018. "Everyone was congratulating Elle, and Emmett came up and gave her a big kiss. Then there was a tag where it was a year in the future and she and Vivian, who was now blond, had started the Blonde Legal Defense Fund and they were in the quad handing out pamphlets."

Blair, 49, also celebrated Legally Blonde turning 20 on Tuesday by sharing rarely-seen photographs from her time on set.

"This was a time before cameras on phones," she wrote on her Instagram, posting throwback photos of herself hanging out with her costars in between takes. "I walked around with a tiny vintage camera but never remembered to take many. I was too busy hanging out with Matt Davis talking in my trailer, or watching Reese work."

One of the pictures Blair posted featured a group shot on set, while another showed the actress giving a kiss to castmate Victor Garber.

"I made lifetime friends. Fell on my face impersonating Billy Elliot. Right after the group shot. Where I am standing on my toes. Trying to be taller. While Reese was inside… on set working. Making Elle Woods," Blair continued.

She added, "I love you all."

Based on Amanda Brown's 2001 novel of the same name, Legally Blonde was released in theaters on July 13, 2001, and was followed by a sequel — titled Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde — two years later.

Wilson, 49, told PEOPLE last month that he'd be fully onboard for the upcoming Legally Blonde 3 — which was first confirmed back in 2018.

When asked if he'd want to reprise his role as Emmett, Wilson said, "Yeah. I'm always up to work with Reese again."