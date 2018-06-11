Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Kids Deacon and Ava's Graduations: 'You Did It!'

Reese Witherspoon had a lot to celebrate over the weekend.

The Big Little Lies actress, 42, posted a sweet boomerang to her Instagram story of her two oldest kids toasting to their respective graduations. While 18-year-old Ava Phillippe was celebrating graduating high school, her younger brother Deacon, 14, commemorated the end of his junior high years.

The two threw their caps into the air in Witherspoon’s video where a sign saying “You did it!” was visible in the background.

“Congratulations!” the proud mom wrote on the video.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Ava also took to her Instagram to honor the big day with a throwback shot of what she looked like on her first day of high school.

“I graduated high school! (here’s what I looked like at the beginning of it),” the rising model wrote next to a yearbook picture where she was sporting pink hair and looking just like her movie star mom.

“We can talk for hours,” the actress said of her daughter on the Love, Reese blog earlier this year. “There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter. We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams.”

Phillippe, whose father is actor Ryan Phillippe, likes to keep her mom up on current events that matter to her. “She also cares deeply about her family and the world around her,” said Witherspoon. “She frequently educates me on news stories and issues young women are facing.”