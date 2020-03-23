Reese Witherspoon Celebrates ‘One of the Best Birthdays Ever’ with Her Entire Family

Reese Witherspoon just rang in her best birthday yet.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress, who turned 44 on Sunday, shared an Instagram post from her “long nature walk” birthday celebration with husband Jim Toth, daughter Ava, 20, and sons Deacon, 15, and Tennessee, 7.

In her Instagram caption, Witherspoon said it was “one of the best birthdays ever!”

“So many thoughtful, beautiful, heartfelt messages from so many of you!” the actress added. “Some poems, a home cooked meal, a wonderful performance from my friend, a long nature walk with my family…all gifts from the heart. 🥰Thank you to all of you for making me feel so LOVED! I’m a very lucky lady. 💕💫🎂.”

Witherspoon received even more birthday love in the comments section from stars like Gal Galdot, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Karlie Kloss, Ali Wentworth, Natalie Portman, and Gabrielle Union.

Earlier this month, Witherspoon shared a candid Instagram post in which she spoke about feeling “overwhelmed” by recent events, such as the novel coronavirus outbreak and the Nashville tornado.

“This morning, a friend said to me, ‘I can see you are overwhelmed. Just take a moment’ and I started to cry. I just felt so heavy-hearted,” Witherspoon wrote.

“There is so much happening… a devastating storm in my hometown of #Nashville, people suffering from mysterious illness, people arguing over political ideology. So much hate and tension and discord. Honestly, this week has been a lot. And it’s only Wednesday.😳 Days, weeks, months like this make me want to crawl in a hole.”

The Morning Show star received support from her daughter Ava, as well as her friends Julianne Moore, Jessica Capshaw and Kate Hudson among others.

Despite the real-word crises, Witherspoon is enjoying success on the small screen once again in her new Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere, where she stars opposite Kerry Washington.

Witherspoon also recently shared a sweet reunion with her Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern when the two went on a hike together in California — but made sure to stay six feet apart.