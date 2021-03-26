Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary with Husband Jim Toth: 'Here's to Many More'

It's been a decade of love for Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth!

The Oscar-winning actress celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary with Toth, 51, on Friday with a series of sweet photos that she shared on her Instagram Stories.

"11 years ago… I met this amazing guy," Witherspoon, 45, wrote over a picture of the two of them hugging while Harry Styles' "Adore You" played.

In the next photo, the Big Little Lies star shared a photo from their wedding in 2011, writing, "10 years ago today, we got married."

The third photo showed a more recent picture of the couple smiling together while at the beach with Wild's "This Is Our Time" playing.

"Here's to many more days of happiness and laughter! I love you JT," Witherspoon wrote.

Witherspoon and Toth share one son together, 8-year-old Tennessee. The actress is also mom to daughter Ava Phillippe, 21, and Deacon Phillippe, 17.

Last month, the actress celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing a tribute to her husband on her Instagram Story.

"11 years of endless love & lots of laughter," Witherspoon wrote along with a black-and-white photo of the couple and Sam Cooke's "You Send Me."

In the past, Witherspoon has credited her husband with supporting her when she wanted to develop more stories by and for women.

Toth told her, "'Baby, do it yourself,'" Witherspoon recalled in a 2018 interview with Fast Company. "'You read more books than anyone I know. You know what works as well as anyone.'"