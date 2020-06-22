Reese Witherspoon celebrated her father and husband on Father's Day

Reese Witherspoon Celebrated Father's Day with Sweet Shout-Outs to Her Husband and Her Dad

Reese Witherspoon celebrated Father's Day with one of the most important men in her life.

The actress shared a selfie of herself and her father, John Witherspoon, on Sunday that showed the two enjoying a walk together.

"Hey Dad!" the Legally Blonde star wrote in the photo, which she shared on her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

The mother of three wore a blue paisley mask as her father raised his hands in the sky while looking at the camera.

Witherspoon also celebrated Father's Day by giving a sweet shout-out to her husband, Jim Toth, with a photo of the Quibi executive and their 7-year-old son Tennessee.

"Happy Father’s Day to this wonderful dad and to all the Fathers who are raising incredible, thoughtful, compassionate kids!" the actress wrote. "I am celebrating you ALL. ✨❤️."

The Big Little Lies star shares daughter Ava, 20, and son Deacon, 16, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Witherspoon’s Little Fires Everywhere costar Joshua Jackson recently gave her and Kerry Washington credit for sharing their parenting tips with him before he welcomed his first child with actress Jodie Turner-Smith.

Jackson, 42, told The Hollywood Reporter recently he was “going through a pretty significant change” while making the Hulu show, adding, “I found out my wife was pregnant.”