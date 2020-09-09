Reese Witherspoon Calls Daughter Ava, 21, an 'Incredible Young Woman' in Sweet Birthday Message

Happy birthday, Ava Phillippe!

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter turned 21 Wednesday and the Legally Blonde actress marked the occasion with a sweet message on Instagram.

“Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman. 💫” Witherspoon, 44, wrote alongside two photos, one recent shot of her with her lookalike daughter and another of Ava as a toddler.

The caption continued, “Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you’ve already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much @avaphillippe 💗”

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe Craig Barritt/Getty Images

“love you the most, mama! 🥺💕” Ava, a student at UC Berkeley, replied in the comments section.

Several of Witherspoon’s famous friends also commented on the touching tribute, with model Karlie Kloss writing, “Happy happy birthday @avaphillippe!! ♥️”

Viola Davis added, “Awwww...Happy birthday!!♥️” while photographer Brian Bowen Smith commented on how similar the mother-daughter pair look, writing “What the twins ❤️❤️❤️”

Last month, Witherspoon shared another photo in which Ava, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, looks practically identical to her mom.

“I know she’s my kid but I’m pretty much obsessed @avaphillippe 💓” the Little Fires Everywhere actress wrote in the caption alongside the photo, which featured Ava in a red blouse with white polka dots and a beige cardigan.

Witherspoon, who also shares 16-year-old Deacon with Phillippe and 7-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth, recently opened up to Emmy Magazine about motherhood and how she related to themes in the book Little Fires Everywhere was based on.

“It’s so difficult to articulate what motherhood means, and there are so many passages in the novel that did,” the actress said in March, before reciting a passage of the Celeste Ng book. “[One passage was about] training yourself to live on the smell of an apple alone, when what you really wanted was to devour it, to sink your teeth into it and consume it, seeds, core, and all.”