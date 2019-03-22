Reese Witherspoon Gets Love from Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Garner on Her Birthday

Reese Witherspoon is getting a lot of love for her birthday.

The Oscar winner’s A-list friends are posting their birthday wishes for Witherspoon on Instagram, who turns 43 on Friday. Nicole Kidman led the charge with a sweet note for her Big Little Lies costar and co-executive producer.

“You deserve all the love and hugs in the world ❤️ Wishing you a happy happy happy birthday beautiful woman. Love being on this journey of life with you. xx Nic,” Kidman, 51, wrote alongside a shot of the two of them hugging.

Kidman’s other Big Little Lies costars also got in on the birthday fun. Laura Dern even said that Witherspoon’s birthday should be recognized as a holiday.

“Today is one of my favorite holidays. It’s Celebrate Magic Day, otherwise known as Reese’s birthday. Deep, powerful, true and badass beyond measure,” Dern wrote about her close friend.

Zoë Kravitz, on the other hand, went for a funnier tone and shared a throwback picture of Witherspoon from when she was young — and looking so much like her 19-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe!

“i mean honestly. how happy are we all about @reesewitherspoon being born ? this day should probably just be a national holiday. #justsayin#happybirthdayreeseday,” Kravitz said, echoing Dern’s call to make it a national holiday.

One friend who went all out is Jennifer Garner, who once again donned her full marching back uniform and played a song in Witherspoon’s honor on her saxophone.

“Many moons ago, my high school marching band played this song for homecoming. Today I play it for my boo, @reesewitherspoon. ♥️We have a groovy kind of love.♥️ Happy birthday, Lady,” Garner wrote alongside the video.

Witherspoon, meanwhile, is celebrating on a beach vacation with her family. The actress posted an Instagram on Thursday reflecting on her past year the day before she turned 43.

“On the eve of my birthday, I’m reflecting on this past year. How many amazing people I met, the great fun I have had at work, friends I truly cherish, the people I have lost 🙏🏻💔, the joys that definitely outweigh the sadnesses, and my loving family always at the center of everything,” she wrote.

“I always remember that saying, ‘Don’t look back, you’re not going that way,’ but I want to look back a minute before I go forward again and say thank you to everyone who follows me here, everyone who came to see me speak this year, everyone who took time to say hi or say something positive, everyone who showed me their heart and their kindness. I am so lucky to walk through this world with you all,” she continued.