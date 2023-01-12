Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Play Best Friends Who Swap Lives in 'Your Place or Mine' Trailer

The new Netflix film comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, the writer of The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 12, 2023 08:31 AM

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are back in the rom-com game.

In the upcoming Netflix film Your Place or Mine, the two stars play former lovers turned best friends Debbie and Peter who thrive in their opposing comfort zones: hers in Los Angeles with strict routines caring for her son as a single mom, his in New York with the ever-changing day-to-day life.

The two decide to switch lives for a week, each staying in the other's home, were they "discover what they think they want might not be what they really need," per a synopsis.

On Thursday, the official trailer for the film dropped, showing Witherspoon and Kutcher's characters contemplating giving their past romance another shot.

Your Place or Mine is written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the Devil Wears Prada movie and 27 Dresses, plus created the comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend along with Rachel Bloom, who appears in the movie. The cast also includes Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Switch Lives in Your Place or Mine Rom-Com Trailer
Erin Simkin / Netflix

Kutcher, 44, told PEOPLE in December that signing up for the film was an "easy" decision since he "finally got the opportunity" to collaborate with Witherspoon, 46, and McKenna, 55 — "two women I have wanted to work with for years."

"We just had fun," he added. "I can talk to Reese about anything — acting, business, kids, media, football. She's always game."

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Switch Lives in Your Place or Mine Rom-Com Trailer
Erin Simkin / Netflix

For her part, Witherspoon called Kutcher "so funny," and shared, "We have a very similar sense of humor and timing."

Witherspoon said the "most appealing part" about the project was its script and described the movie as "a love letter to single moms everywhere." She added, "Aline's writing is so buoyant, hysterically funny and easy to relate to. When I read the part of Debbie, I immediately felt like she was an old friend I had known forever. Feeling vulnerable about getting older, wanting to reach for her dreams but always playing it safe so she doesn't get hurt."

Your Place or Mine streams on Netflix Feb. 10.

