See Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Tease Their Upcoming Netflix Rom-Com 'Your Place or Mine'

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are sharing the screen!

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE ahead of Saturday's Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan event, Witherspoon and Kutcher dish on their all-time dream romantic-comedy costar while teasing their own upcoming film Your Place or Mine.

Says Witherspoon, 46, in the clip, "Cary Grant. Tom Hanks. You know what I'm saying? Who would you want to make a romantic-comedy with? Anybody."

"Reese Witherspoon," Kutcher, 44, quickly answers. She replies, "Ashton, that is so sweet! That is literally the nicest thing you've ever said to me."

Netflix

Written and directed by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna, Your Place or Mine is about best friends — and total opposites — Debbie and Peter, who switch houses and lives for a week. Debbie, who seeks stable routine with her son in Los Angeles, and Peter, who goes with the flow in New York City, soon find that what they thought they wanted might not be what they, in fact, need.

The cast also includes Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn.

Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan event features exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix's biggest stars and creators. Witherspoon and Kutcher will be on hand to share more about Your Place or Mine.

Viewers can stream along for free online on Sept. 24.