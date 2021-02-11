Reese Witherspoon and More Famous Friends Wish 'Queen' Laura Dern a Happy Birthday

Happy birthday, Laura Dern!

One of the most beloved figures in Hollywood was showered with love on her 54th birthday on Wednesday from costars and pals like Reese Witherspoon, Courteney Cox and Nicole Kidman.

Witherspoon was one of the first to honor Dern, posting a sweet picture of the star celebrating her 2020 Oscar win for Marriage Story and a selfie of the pair.

"Time to celebrate this queen @lauradern! Happy Birthday to my bonus sister / my comedy inspiration / my empathy guide for the universe / my partner in all big schemes. I'm so happy you were born today! 💫💓 " Witherspoon wrote alongside the photos.

Witherspoon was also spotted stopping by Dern's home on Wednesday to celebrate the birthday girl in person.

Their Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman shared a collage of photos with Dern on her Instagram Story, writing "love you so much my darling friend" on it.

Dern's longtime pal Courteney Cox also got in on the fun with a carousel of pictures showing off their friendship throughout the years.

"I couldn't love this girl more! Happy birthday LD!" she wrote in the Instagram post.

Elle DeGeneres toasted Dern by reposting a clip from a previous appearance on her talk show where Dern talks about the time Kanye West wore a shirt featuring a shot of Dern from the David Lynch movie Blue Velvet.

"Happy birthday to my friend @LauraDern! Why are you so dern cool?" DeGeneres wrote alongside the clip on Twitter.

The actress recently wrapped filming Jurassic World: Dominion, which marks her return to the franchise alongside the original film's stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

Neill talked to Variety for a new feature in which he teased how epic the third movie in the reboot trilogy is.

"It's going be a big film. [Director] Colin Trevorrow has that childlike sense of wonder, playfulness and inventiveness that [Steven] Spielberg has," he said, referring to original director Spielberg. "We really shot a six-hour movie. We were all very gung-ho. Hopefully, there'll be thousands of massive cinemas ready for it because it's a big film for big audiences."