The actress and the Quibi exec tied the knot in March 2011

Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Hold Hands on Walk Together in L.A.

It's not quite a walk in the wild, but Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth took a stroll through their Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday.

The couple, who married in March 2011, held hands and Witherspoon, 44, donned a mask and wide brim hat for their casual outing.

Talent agent and Quibi executive Toth, 50, repped the Lakers on his shorts and wore a simple white t-shirt.

Days earlier, Toth and the Little Fires Everywhere star went for a Father's Day bike ride in L.A. and Witherspoon called him a "wonderful dad." The two share son Tennessee, 7, and Toth is stepdad to Witherspoon's two kids Deacon, 16, and 20-year-old daughter Ava, with her first husband Ryan Philippe.

Witherspoon also celebrated the holiday with her own dad, John, and posted a selfie of the two of them going on a walk on her Instagram Story.

The Draper James founder marked another special occasion earlier this month: her youngest son's first-grade graduation. "Second grade or bust!! Happy Graduation! So proud of my littlest guy. #growing up," Witherspoon captioned a photo of Tennessee on June 11.

When Witherspoon first began quarantining with her family at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., she admitted on Miley Cyrus's Instagram Live show Bright Minded: Live With Miley that Tennessee felt "so happy because his 16-year-old brother and sister are home all day."