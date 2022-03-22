Reese Witherspoon Turns 46 with Birthday Tributes from Jennifer Aniston, Mindy Kaling, Laura Dern

"I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! ❤️," Jennifer Aniston captioned her Tuesday birthday tribute to Reese Witherspoon, in part

Reese Witherspoon is feeling the love.

The actress turned 46 on Tuesday to a bevy of well wishes on social media, including from several of her famous friends and colleagues like Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Aniston and Laura Dern.

In her tribute, Aniston, 53, shared an Instagram slideshow featuring images and video footage of herself and Witherspoon on the set of two series they have appeared in together: Friends and The Morning Show.

"It's somebody's birthday today 🥳," Aniston wrote in the caption. "My little sister 👉🏼 co-anchor 👉🏼 partner in crime 🥂 I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! ❤️"

She concluded, "Happy BIRTHDAY @reesewitherspoon 🥰🎂."

Kaling, who starred with Witherspoon in A Wrinkle in Time, shared a glam selfie of the pair and joked in the caption, "Forget the startling difference in the relative size of our heads. Instead feast your eyes on the beauty + brains @reesewitherspoon on the right."

"Happy birthday Reese dawg, you're the best there is," added The Mindy Project star, 42. "So lucky to be continually inspired by my friend. Love you forever. ❤️"

Witherspoon's close friend and Big Little Lies costar Dern, 55, chimed in on the birthday love with a carousel of playful images featuring her pal and wrote, "It's International I Love Reese Witherspoon Day! Happy birthday to my amazing sister."

"With every year, her bright light shines even brighter, and I find even more reasons to love her and a greater appreciation for all that she does," Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe captioned a black-and-white image of her mom. "Happy happy birthday to the brilliant, joyful, fiery, thoughtful, and gorgeous woman that I am lucky enough to call my mom. ❤️"

