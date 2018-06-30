Redmond O’Neal Sued by Alleged Stabbing Victim for Assault and Battery

Redmond O’Neal has been sued by one of the two men he allegedly stabbed in May.

The 33-year-old son of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal — who was arrested last month for an alleged armed robbery — was sued for assault and battery in connection to an alleged stabbing that occurred in Venice, California, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In the complaint, which was filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, the alleged victim claimed that on May 4, Redmond “drew a knife and threatened to kill him.”

He went on to claim that Redmond then “plunged a knife three and one-half inches into [his] brain” and then slit his “throat along the carotid artery.” The news was first reported on by TMZ.

As a result of the alleged attack, the victim claims he has been “severely injured,” sustaining damage to “his body and shock and injury to his nervous system and person.”

He is suing Redmond for punitive damages as well as compensation to cover “all medical and related expenses” as well as “loss of earnings,” as he claims his injuries have prevented him from working.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles District Attorney charged Redmond with what LAPD detectives branded a “violent crime spree.” Redmond, who has battled drug addiction for years, allegedly “randomly attacked five men in unprovoked confrontations,” the LAPD said in a statement provided to PEOPLE at the time.

The alleged attacks started on May 2 and culminated on May 8 when Redmond was arrested for allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven Store in Venice. Police allege that Redmond was responsible for all of the attacks as he matches witnesses’ descriptions and security footage of a red-haired male with distinct facial tattoos.

Redmond was charged earlier this month with a long list of offenses, including one count of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of criminal threats, one count of brandishing a knife and one count of battery.

Police allege that on May 2 Redmond “became angry” after a man “appeared to look at him,” then punched the man before trying to stab him with a broken bottle. The man sustained minor injuries to his face.

In the early hours of the next day, police claim that when a man tried to speak to him outside a convenience store, Redmond punched the man in the head, causing minor injuries, before throwing him to the ground.

On May 4, a man fitting Redmond’s description walked up to another man on the famed Venice Beach Boardwalk, stabbing him, police said.

“Initially, the victim thought that the suspect had merely ‘punched’ him in the back,” authorities said in the statement. “However, once paramedics arrived, the paramedics discovered that the victim had sustained a serious stab wound to the left side of his body.”

According to police, a surveillance camera captured a man who matched Redmond’s description walking away from the scene. The man sustained “significant and serious stab wounds and cuts to his face, neck, and upper body,” police said.

In the final incident that police attribute to Redmond, he allegedly became belligerent inside a coffee shop and when an employee intervened, Redmond pulled out a folding knife and “lunged, jabbed and threatened to harm the employee with the knife,” authorities said.

Later that night, Redmond was arrested for allegedly robbing the 7-Eleven at knifepoint.

While Redmond has yet to enter a plea in relation to the new charges, he previously pled not guilty to two counts of possessing a controlled substance and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and was denied bail by a judge.