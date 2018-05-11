Redmond O'Neal Allegedly Had Meth and Heroin on Him during Convenience Store Robbery

Farrah Fawcett’s son has been formally charged after allegedly robbing a convenience store earlier this week.

Redmond O’Neal, the actress’s only son with Ryan O’Neal, was charged Thursday with two counts of possessing a controlled substance and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He was arraigned on Friday and pleaded not guilty. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 25 and bail was set at $125,000.

In all, the 33-year-old has been charged with six counts relating to the alleged armed robbery in addition to the possession and assault charges. He has also been charged one count each of second-degree robbery, possession of a smoking device and possession of an injection/ingestion device.

O’Neal had heroin and methamphetamine on him at the time of his arrest, according to the felony complaint against him obtained by PEOPLE.

The D.A. said that the felony complaint includes “a special allegation that the defendant personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife, during the commission of the robbery.”

Redmond O'Neal. Toby Canham/Getty

Representatives for O’Neal and his famous father have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Police previously told PEOPLE that on Tuesday O’Neal walked into a store located near Santa Monica armed with a knife and demanded the clerk to take out money from the register.

Authorities claim that Redmond fled the store after the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash just before 2:30am. He was arrested nearby and detectives alleged they recovered a knife from Redmond that matched the clerk’s description.

(L-R) Redmond O'Neal, Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal. Steve Grayson/WireImage

Redmond has struggled with drug addiction for most of his adult life. Tuesday’s arrest is his latest run-in with law enforcement.

In July 2015, he was sentenced to three years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation but was credited for nearly a year served by his trial judge.

In addition, his probation has been revoked on multiple occasions in the past decade.

In May 2015, Redmond had his probation revoked seven months after it was reinstated as a judge determined he had used drugs and did not maintain doctor appointments.