Redmond O'Neal Blames Arrest on Parents Ryan and Farrah Fawcett: 'I Never Wanted Attention'

Redmond O’Neal is opening up about his recent drug and legal troubles — and blaming his struggles on his famous parents.

The son of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal was arrested for allegedly robbing a convenience store earlier this month. Redmond is currently in jail having been charged with a number of offenses including two counts of possessing a controlled substance and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Redmond, 33, told RadarOnline from jail that it was “not drugs that have been a problem, it’s the psychological trauma of my entire life — my whole life experiences have affected me the most.”

The former voice actor said fighting with his father and “being kicked out and living on the streets” have added to his troubles which included “going to jail, being put in a psychiatric ward, being embarrassed all the time,” something he claimed to the outlet only occurred “because of who my parents are.”

“The pressure that came with that set off a time-bomb in my head,” Redmond told RadarOnline. “I never asked for any of this, I never wanted any attention.”

A representative for Ryan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Redmond O'Neal Charley Gallay/Getty Images for the Farrah Fawcett Foundation

He said his latest arrest has had a negative effect on him.

“This last arrest, something happened to me,” he said. “I’m not doing good. I can’t go back, no way can I go back. I just can’t do it.”

He added, “I hated prison, it wasn’t good. I don’t do well in there. In my mind, I’ve lost all hope.”

In all, the 33-year-old has been charged with six counts relating to the alleged armed robbery on May 8 in addition to the possession and assault charges. He has also been charged with one count each of second-degree robbery, possession of a smoking device and possession of an injection/ingestion device.

Redmond pled not guilty to all charges and was denied bail by a judge, PEOPLE confirmed.

Redmond had heroin and methamphetamine on him at the time of his arrest, according to the felony complaint against him obtained by PEOPLE.

The D.A. said that the felony complaint includes “a special allegation that the defendant personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife, during the commission of the robbery.”

Redmond O'Neal, Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal Steve Grayson/WireImage

Authorities claim that Redmond fled the store after the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash just before 2:30am. He was arrested nearby and detectives alleged they recovered a knife from Redmond that matched the clerk’s description.

He has struggled with drug addiction for most of his adult life. The May 8 arrest is his latest run-in with law enforcement.

In July 2015, he was sentenced to three years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation but was credited for nearly a year served by his trial judge.

In addition, his probation has been revoked on multiple occasions in the past decade.

In May 2015, Redmond had his probation revoked seven months after it was reinstated as a judge determined he had used drugs and did not maintain doctor appointments.