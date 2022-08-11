Everything to Know About Amazon Prime's 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Film

Red, White & Royal Blue is being adapted for the screen.

Based on Casey McQuiston's best-selling novel of the same name, the upcoming Amazon Prime film stars The Kissing Booth's Taylor Zakhar Perez and Purple Hearts' Nicholas Galitzine as two men from different sides of the pond who end up developing feelings for each other after faking a friendship.

Upon its initial release in May 2019, the novel has become a fan favorite among book-readers, making the adaptation even more anticipated.

"The incredible thing about the project is that I've never been involved with something that has this built-in fan base straight from the beginning," Galitzine tells PEOPLE about the adaptation. "The amount of support that Taylor Zakhar Perez and I received from the outset has just been overwhelming. So that's a really cool thing."

Ahead of the release of the film, here's everything to know including the cast and how it will differ from the book.

What is Red, White & Royal Blue about?

The film centers on Alex Claremont-Diaz (Zakhar Perez), the First Son of the United States, and a British prince named Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).

After getting into an altercation, their handlers "devise a plan for damage control: staging a truce," per the official logline for the film. Eventually, their fake friendship evolves into "something more meaningful" as they develop feelings for each other.

Nicholas Galitzine/INSTAGRAM

Who is starring in Red, White & Royal Blue?

In addition to Zakhar Perez and Galitzine's starring roles, the cast also includes Uma Thurman as the U.S. president and mother of Zakhar Perez's character. Fun fact: this is Galitzine's second time playing a prince — after starring in 2021's Cinderella — and his second time working alongside Thurman. "She played my mother [on Chambers], and now she's playing Taylor's mom. So we have this weird, shared, very niche bond that not many people can claim," Galitzine tells PEOPLE.

Other cast members include Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morin, Ahmed Elhaj, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Thomas Flynn, and Malcolm Atobrah, per Variety.

How will Red, White & Royal Blue differ from the book?

While it's still unclear how exactly the book will be adapted for the screen, Galitzine teased to PEOPLE that it will definitely include some fun moments for fans of the book.

"While obviously, the movie will be its own entity separate from the book, there's a great deal of fan service," he says. "We're making something that is both a lot of fun, but it feels very elevated and it feels like a beautiful movie, both aesthetically and just the performances and the story."

Nicholas Galitzine/INSTAGRAM

When did Red, White & Royal Blue start filming?

Per an Instagram post from director Matthew López, rehearsals kicked off in late May with filming officially commencing on June 13 in London. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Galitzine revealed that filming is expected to wrap in August.

When will Red, White & Royal Blue be released?

Though Amazon Prime Video hasn't announced an official release date yet, since filming slated to wrap at the end of August, the film could be released in early 2023.