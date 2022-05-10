On Red Table Talk, Ayleen Charlotte recounts the "many emotions" she endured while picking up the pieces from being scammed by the 'Tinder Swindler'

'Tinder Swindler' Victim Ayleen Charlotte Says It Took Over Year to 'Build Myself Up Again': RTT

Ayleen Charlotte is describing the heartbreak of being caught in the web of the so-called "Tinder Swindler."

On Red Table Talk this week, Charlotte, featured in Netflix's popular documentary The Tinder Swindler, shares new details about Simon Leviev and his alleged schemes. Simon, under a false identity, would allegedly charm women and persuade them to loan him money, swindling an estimated $10 million from people across the globe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Charlotte — who eventually helped expose Simon — shares how she worked to rebuild herself after being scammed.

"It had to be devastatingly heartbreaking to have to sit and watch this whole thing turn the way it did," host Jada Pinkett Smith says to Charlotte, who explains, "It took me almost one and a half year to build myself up again."

"You have so many emotions, because you lost the 'love of your life,' you lost all of your money, you're in big problems with banks, with loans," adds Charlotte, who's from Amsterdam.

Host Adrienne Banfield-Norris says, "You can't sit in the heartbreak 'cause there's too many other things going on."

Ayleen Charlotte, Tinder Swindler victim on Red Table Talk clips Credit: Jordan Fisher

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though he was convicted of fraud, theft, and forgery and sentenced to 15 months in prison back in December 2019, Simon was released early only five months later.

In an interview with Inside Edition earlier this year, Simon said, "I am not a Tinder Swindler." He added, "They present it as a documentary but in truth, it's like a complete made-up movie." Simon, who was joined by his girlfriend in the interview, added, "I'm the biggest gentleman in the world."

Additionally, one of Anna Delvey's victims Rachel Williams joins the table to discuss receiving death threats and what trauma she endured from the "fake German heiress," who was the subject of the Netflix series Inventing Anna.