Red Table Talk Speaks to Sisters of Missing Indigenous Woman: 'We're At a Standstill'

Red Table Talk featured the case of missing woman Mary Davis Johnson on its latest episode, and welcomed Johnson's sisters on to tell her story

Red Table Talk is continuing to focus on missing persons cases in an effort to shine light on the unsolved disappearances of people of color across the U.S.

In Friday's episode "Help Us Find: Mary Davis Johnson," Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, were joined by former federal prosecutor Laura Coates and Elizabeth Smart — who was kidnapped at age 14 — as they spoke to the family of Mary Davis Johnson, a 40-year-old woman who went missing about a year ago.

Johnson was last seen Nov. 25 on the Tulalip Reservation in Washington State.

Red Table Talk spoke to Johnson's sisters about her disappearance on the latest episode of the hit Facebook Watch series, chatting with Gerry Davis, Johnson's younger sister, and Nona Blouin, her older sister, who appeared together by video.

Mary Davis Johnson Credit: FBI

Davis told the Red Table Talk panel, "The day before Thanksgiving, her [Johnson's] husband actually let us know that she was missing."

As Davis became emotional recalling her sister's disappearance, Blouin comforted her with a hug. Davis apologized as she teared up, but Banfield-Norris told her, "It's okay. Take your time."

Davis continued, "He [Johnson's husband] told us that she was missing. She doesn't really normally go out and about too often, and if she does, it's like a weekend," adding, "Right now, we're at a standstill."

Red Table Talk Discusses Mary Davis Johnson Credit: Red Table Talk/Facebook

Blouin agreed, telling the panel she and her family felt they were being prioritized by investigators when Johnson was first reported missing, but said, "it feels like we're on a back-burner now."

When Pinkett Smith asked Johnson's sisters if they had "any theories" about what could have happened to her, Blouin replied, "I think she might have been trafficked."

In an official description of Friday's episode, Red Table Talk notes, "Indigenous Americans are facing an urgent missing persons crisis. Mary Davis Johnson is now among the more than 5,000 missing native women in this country."

Red Table Talk Discusses Mary Davis Johnson Credit: Red Table Talk/Facebook

RTT urged anyone with information about Mary to call 206-622-0460. The FBI is also offering a $10,000 reward for information in her case.

Johnson's case is the latest to be highlighted on Red Table Talk, which previously featured the disappearance of David Robinson on Wednesday's episode. Pinkett Smith said she was inspired to help find other missing people after the father of Gabby Petito — who went missing and was later found dead in September — asked for others to dedicate as much attention to all missing persons cases as they did to his daughter's.

"I want to ask everyone to help all of the people that are missing and need help," Joseph Petito said at a press conference last month. "It's on all of you, everyone that's in this room, to do that. And if you don't do that for other people that are missing, that's a shame. 'Cause it's not just Gabby that deserves that."

Pinkett Smith told PEOPLE she was "really moved" by Joseph's message, which she wanted to share with her own audience.

"Many times people from marginalized communities just don't have the same access and resources," she said. "So we really wanted to take this time to amplify that idea and really spotlight families that needed a platform to speak about their missing loved ones."