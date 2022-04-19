Jada Pinkett Smith Returns for More Red Table Talk: Watch the Star-Packed Trailer for Season 5

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris will be back for another season of Red Table Talk, premiering Wednesday on Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk is back!

The acclaimed Facebook Watch talk show — which features Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris as they welcome celebrity guests for candid conversations — is returning for its fifth season on Wednesday, with new episodes streaming on the platform weekly.

As always, the series will be packed with famous faces, many of whom are teased in a new season 5 trailer that dropped on Tuesday.

The show's premiere episode featuring 8-time Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe, who will open up about her journey to come out at the age of 32 as well as the trauma she experienced from her father's drug addiction.

"My dad had died on crack cocaine," Monáe says in the clip. "I was dealing with real rejection and abandonment issues."

The singer will later joined by her mom Janet Hawthorne. "I'm just happy someone invited me," she teases in the trailer. "I said, 'The Red Table? Are you kidding me!"

Hawthorne and Monáe are not the only mother-daughter duo to stop by. Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger, in her first interview in over a decade, will also be on the show alongside her daughter Ireland Baldwin.

"I went through a very heavy duty, out loud, when you're in the public divorce," Basinger recalls, of her split from Ireland's father Alec Baldwin. "I wouldn't leave the house, I would no longer go to dinner. I had to relearn to drive."

Ireland opens up about her past experiences with anxiety. "I have been in physical abusive relationship, I have bene in emotional, verbal, very gaslit-manipulative relationships," she says. "I've been through a lot of different kinds of abuse."

The series will see an appearance from mother of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, detailing her heartbreak after her daughter tragically died by suicide earlier this year.

Other guests in season 5 will include the Smith siblings —Willow, Jaden, and Trey— will also participate in the upcoming production Red Table Talk marking their first solo episode together as a group on the show.

There will be a special episode too dedicated to victims for famous fraudster, featuring Ayleen Charlotte, who helped bring down Netflix's Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev, and Rachel DeLoache Williams — author of My Friend Anna, the tell-all about Anna Sorokin, who famously posed as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey. Real estate mogul and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran comes with her own warning, revealing how she was the target of a frightening scam that could happen to anyone.

Red Table Talk has aired 100 episodes and garnered over 1 billion views since its premiere in May 7, 2018. Last season of the Westbrook Studios-produced show featured some of the world's biggest stars, including Sandra Bullock, Snoop Dog, Salma Hayek, Demi Moore, Keanu Reeves, to name a few.

It's garnered plenty of acclaim as well, including a 2021 Daytime Emmy for outstanding informative talk show. The hosts were later honored as some of Time's "Most Influential People of 2021".

