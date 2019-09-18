Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk Returns with Guests Chelsea Handler and Alicia Keys

Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk is back and more topical than ever!

The popular talk show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris, begins airing again on Monday, Sept. 23 on the streaming platform. The women will be joined by guests Chelsea Handler, Will Smith, Alicia Keys and Robyn Crawford in the new episodes, with topics ranging from cultural appropriation and LGBTQ issues to gender equality and addiction, according to Facebook Watch.

Since debuting in 2018, Red Table Talk has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy and won a NAACP award for Outstanding Hosts. It’s also currently nominated for a 2019 People’s Choice Award.

The series earned 7.5 million views in the first 24 hours for its episode featuring guest Jordyn Woods, in which she broke her silence following a cheating scandal involving her, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

In an interview with People NOW in January, Pinkett Smith, 48, opened up about the kinds of conversations she’s looking to have on her show.

“I’m always looking for those topics that people are afraid to bring up,” she said. “Those are the topics that excite me most to bring to the red table.”

Image zoom Red Table Talk Stan Evans

While the actress said she and her 19-year-old daughter have always had deep conversations she shared it was nice to see Willow have an appreciation for spending time with her grandmother.

“I just think about the fact that several years for now when her grandmother’s not here and I’m not here she’ll have these red table talks to look back on that she can share with her children,” she said.

She added, “It’s just a beautiful legacy to leave for your children. I wish I’d had that with my grandmother.”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.