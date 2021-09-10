Red Table Talk returns to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET with new episodes streaming weekly

Red Table Talk Returns with All-New Episodes — and an Appearance from Tiffany Haddish!

The ladies of the Red Table are back!

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris are returning for all-new episodes of the multigenerational Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, which returns on Sept. 15.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trio returns to the table to tackle their traumatic experiences with their hair, along with special guests Tiffany Haddish, who shaved her head, and Insecure's Yvonne Orji.

In June, the show won a 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding informative talk show.

The ladies of the Red Table celebrated the win in a video taken by Jada's husband and Willow's dad, Will Smith, on Instagram.

red table talk Credit: Kwaku Alston

Sharing a video of the trio dancing together, Will wrote alongside the post, "RED TABLE TALK WON ITS FIRST EMMY!!" jokingly adding, "I'll stop complaining about not having a garage now."

Jada similarly celebrated the exciting feat with her own Instagram posts. She shared an array of images of herself celebrating Red Table Talk's win alongside various crew members. "Saturday Love from us to You❣️," she wrote alongside the shots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In another post, Jada shared a video of the moment she learned that Red Table Talk had won the coveted award. "The moment I found out Red Table Talk won Outstanding Informative Talk Show," she wrote beside the clip. "❣️Congrats to the entire @redtabletalk universe❣️❣️❣️."