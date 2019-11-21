Red Table Talk Launches a Card Game to Help 'Families and Inter-Generations' Connect

Pretty soon everyone will be able to host their own Red Table Talk.

The popular Facebook Watch show has announced its first-ever product launch, a Red Table Talk Inner Circle Expansion Pack for the We’re Not Really Strangers card game, which was created by Koreen Odiney.

Complete with 25 curated questions created by the talk show hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris, the game aims at deepening the relationships between friends and family members.

“Red Table Talk has been an incredible platform to share my journey, be vulnerable and have real conversations,” Jada said. “When Willow discovered We’re Not Really Strangers, we knew it was special and had the ability to open the lines of communication in such an accessible and fun way to get deeper and raw with one another.”

She continued, “It’s been so fun to collaborate on this, and we’re excited to officially launch the Red Table Talk Inner Circle Expansion pack with We’re Not Really Strangers for the holiday season. It’s all about families and inter-generations coming together at the kitchen table, the living room and just connecting in a way that reflects the types of discussions we are having on the show.”

“Be honest, be open and just have fun!” Jada added.

The card game bundle, which includes the core game and the Red Table Talk expansion, is available for $33.99. For people who already have the core game, the Red Table Talk expansion pack is available for sale separately for $10.99.

The Facebook Watch show has been a massive hit since it’s debut in May 2018. The show has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, a People’s Choice award and won the NAACP Image Award earlier this year.

Jada, Willow and Adrienne have used the show as a platform to address difficult topics not often spoken about in public such as extreme weight loss, addiction, body image issues and marital problems.

Red Table Talk has also boasted several high-profile guests including Demi Moore, Will Smith, Jordyn Woods, Chelsea Handler and Alicia Keys.

Next Monday, the hosts will speak to T.I. after his controversial comments regarding his daughter’s virginity. The rapper’s current wife, singer Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, will also join him on the show to talk about their marriage.

“We’re about to have T.I. and his wife Tiny,” Jada confirmed to PEOPLE at AFI Fest on Monday night in Los Angeles. “They came on today and he addresses the controversy that is happening right now in regards to his daughter — and me and Tiny also talk about how they survived their challenges in their marriage.”

“It was an exceptional show and I’m proud of it,” she added.

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.