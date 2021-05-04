Red Table Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks to Woman Who Adopted 7 Siblings for Mother's Day Special

Jada Pinkett Smith spoke to Pam Willis, who along with her husband Gary, adopted seven children whose parents died in a car accident

Jada Pinkett Smith is honoring a couple who expanded their home and hearts to their seven adopted children.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at a special Mother's Day edition of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris host Pam Willis, a mother of 12 who adopted seven kids with her husband, Gary, after their parents died in a car crash.

Willis says she calls her children her "Second Chance" because it allowed her and her husband "a second chance at parenting" and for her children to have "a second chance at life."

The mother of 12 said she knew that if her family had not adopted the children, the siblings would've been separated.

"We knew right away, you can't separate them," Willis says.

Pinkett Smith showed her admiration for Willis and her family, saying it was "divine love at work."

Last August, Pam and Gary adopted all seven of the children — Adelino, 15, Ruby, 13, Aleecia, 9, Anthony, 8, Aubriella, 7, Leo, 5, and Xander, 4.

In March, Pam told TODAY she had learned of the siblings through a Facebook post and that they'd been in foster care for more than a year after their parents died.

Pam and Gary, who have five biological adult children, had fostered before, but they had never discussed adoption, she told TODAY. She tagged him in the post, not knowing if he would feel the same.

"I thought Gary was going to tell me I was wacko — we were getting ready to retire," she said.

However, Pam said that Gary felt the same. "We knew deep inside that this mission was being placed before us. If not us, then who?," she wrote in an Instagram post.

She added to TODAY: "I can't explain it — I just knew I was supposed to be their mom."