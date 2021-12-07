This week's episode of Red Table Talk will focus on how trauma following incidents can be managed

Red Table Talk Explores How Alec Baldwin 'Can Heal' After Rust Shooting: Get the Trauma Under Control

This week's Red Table Talk is focusing on the potential trauma Alec Baldwin might be facing in the aftermath of the Rust shooting and how he can cope.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of this week's Facebook Watch show, co-host Jada Pinkett Smith invited three people onto the show who had accidentally caused accidents that took the lives of others.

Maryann J. Gray, a psychologist who accidentally killed an 8-year-old boy and who wrote a New York Times op-ed about how Baldwin could cope with the tragic shooting of Halyna Hutchins, told Pinkett Smith, "The first challenge is managing trauma."

"Most people that I've encountered that have unintentionally harmed another person are traumatized themselves," Gray said. "When you're traumatized, it's all-encompassing. It's not just your emotions: You can't think clearly, your body is affected, your sleep is affected."

Gray added that to achieve "peace with yourself and your world," she encourages people to seek therapy following traumatic experiences.

"Getting the trauma under control allows us to think and then we can think 'What was I responsible for? What is my fault? What wasn't my fault? What does this mean for my life?'" she said.

Last week, Baldwin spoke to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for his first emotional first sit-down interview since the Oct. 21 incident that killed the cinematographer and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin recalled calling his wife Hilaria after finding out Hutchins was dead, and then what it was like meeting with Hutchins' husband Matthew and their son Andros, who is 9.

"Her husband comes to town, her husband Matthew. And I met with him and their son. He was as kind as you could be," said Baldwin, as Stephanopoulos asked, "What could you possibly say to him?"

"I didn't know what to say. He hugged me and he goes, 'I suppose you and I are going to go through this together.' And I thought, 'Well, not as much as you are,'" said Baldwin, who is a father of seven kids. "I think to myself, this little boy doesn't have a mother anymore. And there's nothing we can do to bring her back."

"I told him, I said, 'I don't know what to say; I don't know how to convey to you how sorry I am and how I'm willing to do anything I can to cooperate,'" he said.

After the on-set shooting occurred, a source told PEOPLE Baldwin was struggling with what happened to Hutchins and Souza. "Alec is still trying to get his head around everything that happened," the source said. "This has been devastating. It's been incredibly difficult."

On Nov. 17, Baldwin and Rust producers were named in a lawsuit filed by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who was allegedly standing in the line of fire when the gun went off.