Red Table Talk’s Biggest Bombshells: From Jaden's Extreme Weight Loss to Jada's Suicidal Thoughts

During Red Table Talk‘s first season, the 18-year-old Willow admitted she began “cutting” herself after the success of her single “Whip My Hair.”

“After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album,” she said. “And I was like, I’m not gonna do that. And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music. It was just so crazy and I was plunged into this black hole, and I was cutting myself.”

She added, “But like, [I] totally lost my sanity for a moment there. I never talk about it because it was such a short weird point in my life. But you have to pull yourself out of it.”