Red Table Talk’s Biggest Bombshells: From Jaden's Extreme Weight Loss to Jada's Suicidal Thoughts

Jaden Smith Needed an Intervention for Weight Loss
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith revealed they needed to stage an intervention for their son Jaden, 21, after he lost a significant amount of weight after becoming vegan. “We realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” said Jada, 48. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.” Jaden also admitted he’d become a vegetarian afterward. “I have tried to eat vegan meals,” he said. “I’ll go vegan for a week or so but for the past year I’ve been vegetarian. But everything else you guys are saying is right.”
Willow Smith Used to Cut Herself During Her Early Success
During Red Table Talk‘s first season, the 18-year-old Willow admitted she began “cutting” herself after the success of her single “Whip My Hair.”
“After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album,” she said. “And I was like, I’m not gonna do that. And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music. It was just so crazy and I was plunged into this black hole, and I was cutting myself.”
She added, “But like, [I] totally lost my sanity for a moment there. I never talk about it because it was such a short weird point in my life. But you have to pull yourself out of it.”
Jordyn Woods Discussed Alleged Cheating Scandal on Red Table Talk
Jordyn Woods broke her silence on Red Table Talk after she was allegedly caught cheating with Tristan Thompson. Woods, 22, has known Smith and Pinkett Smith since childhood, and sought the opportunity to tell her side of the story on the Facebook Watch show, telling Pinkett Smith she did kiss the NBA player but did not sleep with him.
“Never a thought, never a consideration, never happened, and never will I,” Woods said of allegations she slept with Thompson. “And that’s why I’m willing to be put up to the test. Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is. I need people to know the truth, and more importantly, I need the people involved to know the truth.”
Jada and Will Talk 'Betrayals of the Heart'
Pinkett Smith tackled the topic of infidelity with couple’s therapist Esther Perel and revealed that while neither she nor Smith had cheated on each other, they’d both faced “other betrayals.”
“I’m asked a lot, ‘Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?'” Pinkett Smith said. “And it’s like, ‘No, but there’ve been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.'”
Smith previously revealed the two “broke up within our marriage and got back together again.” He added, “We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different.”
Jada Was 'Extremely Suicidal' After Getting a 'Certain Amount of Success'
Pinkett Smith revealed her past struggles with suicidal thoughts on Red Table Talk in December 2018. The mother of two said she realized that after getting a “certain amount of success” that it “wasn’t the answer.”
“It wasn’t what was going to make everything OK,” she said. “[It] actually made this worse. I was extremely suicidal. I had a complete emotional collapse.”
She added, “It’s like when you just don’t have control over emotions, your thoughts, you feel completely and utterly out of control. I don’t even think at that particular time I understood what I was going through.”
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Willow Reveals She Loves 'Men and Women Equally'
Willow shocked her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris when she said she wasn’t opposed to a polyamorous relationship during an episode of Red Table Talk. The young actress and singer said she “couldn’t see myself in a quadruple [relationship], I mean, anything could happen.”
“Personally, male and female — that’s all I need,” she continued. “I love men and women equally. So I would definitely want one man and one woman. I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people. I’m not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences. I focus a lot on the emotional connection, and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more.”
Will Asked Jada Out on a Date Minutes After Signing Divorce Papers
The actor, 50, fell in love with Pinket Smith while he was still married to his first wife Sheree Zampino, with whom he shares son Trey, 26.
The two had met after she auditioned for Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and later saw each other while Pinkett Smith starred on another sitcom A Different World, which Zampino also starred in. Zampino and Smith ended up marrying, but Smith recalled he and Pinkett Smith “always” had a “beautiful energy.”
“We had that moment,” he said. “We connected, but I was married and that was it.”
The two “did not have an affair while he was married,” Pinkett Smith cleared up. Smith and Zampino got divorced in 1995, which spurred the actor into asking out Pinkett Smith.
“I literally walked right out [from signing the divorce papers and] I called Jada,” Smith said. “I said, ‘Hey Jada, what’s up? It’s Will.’ She said, ‘Hey, how you doing?’ I said, ‘Good, are you seeing anybody?’ She said, ‘Uh, no,’ and I said, ‘Cool, you’re seeing me now.'”
And the rest was history.
Willow Admits She Watched Porn for the First Time 'Around 11'
While discussing porn addiction with her mother and grandmother, Willow dropped a bombshell on the two when she admitted she watched porn for the first time when she was 11 years old.
“I remember the first time I went on Willow’s Tumblr, she was 10 or 11,” Pinkett Smith said. “She was very matter of fact, she said, ‘I’m going to my Tumblr page but as we’re going to the Tumblr page you’re going to see a lot of stuff. This has nothing to do with me.’ So she’s just scrolling, scrolling. And when I tell you I saw some of the most hardcore pornography on Tumblr…”
She continued, “It was hardcore for you to be seeing that freakin’ … at 11 years old. I could not believe that. I saw some hardcore stuff. I was like, ‘Willow!’ And she said, ‘Don’t even pay attention to it.'”
Jada Had a Threesome 'Once' in Her Life
The Red Table Talk host was asked by a fan if she’d ever had a threesome and she surprised many when she revealed she’d already had one.
“I had a threesome once. I was very, very young. Like early 20s,” she said. “I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy [I wanted]. But I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me.'”
She added, “But I always think if I was in love with two people, that’s another level. I could see and join a threesome then, but I was a kid. I saw two cute people and I was like, ‘Hey.'”