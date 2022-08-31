'Red Table Talk' Announces Return Date Featuring New Episode with 'iCarly' Alum Jennette McCurdy

Red Table Talk is bringing the conversation back.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the Facebook Watch series starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris will return Sept. 7 with a new episode featuring guest Jennette McCurdy.

The iCarly alum, now 30, has a new memoir out titled I'm Glad My Mom Died, and, according to a press release, she "bravely opens up about the decades of torment, exploitation and manipulation inflicted by her very own mother" after "years of suffering in silence."

Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch

Previous episodes of Red Table Talk have included major guests like Sandra Bullock, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Paris Jackson, Matthew McConaughey, Demi Moore, Keanu Reeves, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

Produced by Westbrook Studios, Red Table Talk won an Emmy for outstanding informative talk show last year, and this year received four nominations.

The Facebook Watch original series Red Table Talk returns with a premiere episode featuring Jennette McCurdy on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. New episodes stream weekly.