'Red Table Talk' Announces Return Date Featuring New Episode with 'iCarly' Alum Jennette McCurdy

Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris returns Wednesday, Sept. 7

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022 12:04 PM
Red Table Talk announces season return date with new episodes
Photo: Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk is bringing the conversation back.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the Facebook Watch series starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris will return Sept. 7 with a new episode featuring guest Jennette McCurdy.

The iCarly alum, now 30, has a new memoir out titled I'm Glad My Mom Died, and, according to a press release, she "bravely opens up about the decades of torment, exploitation and manipulation inflicted by her very own mother" after "years of suffering in silence."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris RED TABLE TALK Logo Vert (credit: Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch)
Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch

Previous episodes of Red Table Talk have included major guests like Sandra Bullock, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Paris Jackson, Matthew McConaughey, Demi Moore, Keanu Reeves, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

Produced by Westbrook Studios, Red Table Talk won an Emmy for outstanding informative talk show last year, and this year received four nominations.

The Facebook Watch original series Red Table Talk returns with a premiere episode featuring Jennette McCurdy on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. New episodes stream weekly.

Related Articles
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris RED TABLE TALK Logo Vert (credit: Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch)
Jada Pinkett Smith Returns for More 'Red Table Talk' : Watch the Star-Packed Trailer for Season 5
red table talk
'Red Table Talk' Returns with All-New Episodes — and an Appearance from Tiffany Haddish!
501 Janelle Monae Janelle Monas Opens Up About Abandonment Issues, New Book on Season Premiere of Red Table Talk
Janelle Monáe Opens Up About 'Hidden Struggles' on Season Premiere of 'Red Table Talk'
The MOMS Host Jada Pinkett Smith To Discuss "Red Table Talk"
Jada Pinkett Smith Says the 'Beautiful Part' of Approaching 50 Is 'Having Acceptance for the Self'
red table talk
'Red Table Talk' 's Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris Return with New Episodes Next Week
red table talk
Red Table Talk Returns! See Jada Pinkett Smith, Daughter Willow and Mom Adrienne in First Trailer
Red Table Talk
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Returns with Guests Chelsea Handler and Alicia Keys
Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash Tells Jada Pinkett Smith She'd 'Never Been with a Woman Before' Meeting Wife Jessica Betts
BARBARA CORCORAN
'Shark Tank' 's Barbara Corcoran Visits 'Red Table Talk' to Share the Shocking Moment She Was 'Hit by a Scammer'
Red Table Talk
Jada Pinkett Smith Says Mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris 'Never Cuddled with Me' While Growing Up
Red Table Talk
Jada Pinkett Smith Tears Up on 'RTT' Discussing 'Terrified Little Girl Underneath' Her 'Strong' Exterior
Jada Pinkett Smith and Oren Segal - red table talk
'Red Table Talk' Episode Addresses White Supremacy-Fueled Hate Crimes: 'Something Is Not Normal'
Red Table Talk
Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Mom Warning Not to Get on Stranger's Boat in Italy: 'Saved My Life Again'
Red Table Talk Discusses Mary Davis Johnson
Red Table Talk Speaks to Sisters of Missing Indigenous Woman: 'We're At a Standstill'
jada pinkett smith
Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Struggles with How Her Alopecia 'Comes and Goes': 'It's Stressful'
Red Table Talk alopecia
Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks with Mom of Daughter, 12, with Alopecia Who Died by Suicide