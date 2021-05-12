The matriarch talked about her difficult experience with medical professionals as a pregnant Black woman in this week's upcoming Red Table Talk episode

Red Table Talk’s Adrienne Banfield-Norris Says She ‘Was Not Treated Well’ While Pregnant with Jada Pinkett Smith

The women of Red Table Talk are opening up about the troubling invisibility Black women face in different aspects of their lives.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Thursday's Facebook Watch episode, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris sat down to discuss "invisible Black woman."

Also in the clip is social justice leader Tamika D. Mallory, who spoke about feeling "invisible all the time" especially when she became pregnant at 18.

"That invisible feeling is one that I have probably felt my whole life, from school days all the way until now," Mallory explained. "People don't understand what feeling invisible means because I was 18, pregnant and the experience was so horrible that I was like, 'I'm not doing that again.'"

She continued, "Imagine a young Black girl, and they treated me really bad just like sit over there, we'll get to you in a minute. My water leaked for a month. It was just so much trauma that after that, I was like, never again."

Banfield-Norris was inspired to speak up about her own experience being pregnant with Pinkett Smith, 49, and how doctors "denied" the pain she was feeling while giving birth to the Girl's Trip actress.

"It's interesting that you say that because now that I'm thinking about my own experience when I had Jada, it was pretty similar," Banfield-Norris said. "I was not treated well, I was not cared for, and I was in a hospital where my father was head of anesthesia at the time."

The new episode, titled "The Invisible Black Woman Epidemic," explores how Black women continue to feel neglected and ignored in their everyday lives, and recounted specific experiences Black women have had where they were treated unfairly.