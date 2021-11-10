Red Table Talk: Adrienne Banfield-Norris Considered Doing Ayahuasca to Overcome 'Deep Low Self-Esteem'
"There’s just this block that I cannot figure out," Adrienne Banfield-Norris says in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of today's episode of Red Table Talk
Adrienne Banfield-Norris is opening up about her "deep low self-esteem" and wanting to try Ayahuasca in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of this week's Red Table Talk.
The mother of Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she'd considered doing Ayahuasca, a plant medicine used in native shamanic rituals, to overcome her mental "block."
"There's just this block that I cannot figure out, this deep low self-esteem issue that I have," she said in a conversation with her daughter and grandson, Jaden Smith. "I just can't figure that out, why I constantly feel that I'm not good enough and how I got there."
She continued, "It doesn't seem to be anything that my parents did or didn't do for me. I just feel like I was born that way. But it keeps me from moving forward in parts of my life and that was the one time I considered doing the Ayahuasca."
Michael Pollan, a Harvard professor and best-selling author of two books on psychedelic drugs, told Banfield-Norris, "What you're describing is being trapped in loops of thought."
"Destructive habits and thinking," he said. "Many of us are, whether we're struggling with trauma, or obsession, or depression—our minds, our egos are telling us a very negative story about ourselves. And what psychedelics seem to do is interrupt that process, break it."
The episode touches on plant medicines that may help improve mental health. Pinkett Smith revealed in the episode that plant medicine helped her overcome depression, while GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons, oncologist Paul Song and his wife Lisa Ling also appear in the episode.
Red Table Talk airs on Facebook Watch on Wednesdays at 9 am PT/12 pm ET.
