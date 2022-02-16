Red Rocket Director Mourns 'Incredible' Cast Member Brenda Deiss After Her Death at 60 from Stroke

Brenda Deiss, a Texan woman who had a memorable role in the recent film Red Rocket, has died at age 60.

The movie's director Sean Baker (Tangerine) confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter, sharing that Deiss (who played Lil, the mother-in-law of Simon Rex's main character Mikey) died Monday after suffering a stroke.

"I remember every details of the moment Brenda and I met," wrote Baker. "It was a chance meeting in her hometown of Texas City, TX. Her incredible energy and carefree spirit made an indelible impression on me. This led to us working together but more importantly getting to know an incredible woman who was full of heart, wonder and love."

"In the short time we spent together, she created with us, laughed with us and shared her stories with us, some of them heartbreaking and others insightful and fascinating," he added. "We all have people in our lives that change it for the better and Brenda was one of those people for me. I will miss her dearly."

According to Variety, Deiss was a former NASA secretary. Actress Bree Elrod, who plays Deiss' daughter in Red Rocket, told the outlet, "We shared a lot of memorable moments together on and off screen. l will never forget her laugh, the stories she so generously shared, and the many conversations we had about all aspects of life. She holds a very special place in my heart. I will miss her very much."

In December, Red Rocket star Rex told PEOPLE about his experience making the indie movie, which was filmed in fall 2020.