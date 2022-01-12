Red Notice to Get 2 Sequels with Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson Expected Back (Report)

Red Notice is reportedly getting two back-to-back sequels after debuting on Netflix in November

Netflix is going all-in with its action heist franchise!

The streaming platform is in the early stages of planning back-to-back Red Notice sequels with stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson expected to return, according to Deadline.

The outlet reported that Netflix hopes to begin production in early 2023 depending on the schedules of the main talent.

The future sequels would also add new characters to the heist franchise, according to Deadline. Writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber is expected to return to helm the sequels.

The film debuted on Netflix in early November and quickly became the streaming platform's second most-watched film of all time having been watched for 277.9 million hours around the world. It was just behind Sandra Bullock's massive Bird Box, which at that point clocked in 282 million hours of watch time.

RED NOTICE Credit: Frank Masi/NETFLIX

In late November, Johnson claimed the action movie was the biggest Netflix film "ever" in a post on Instagram where he toasted the movie with a glass of tequila.

"It's a history making RED NOTICE @teremana Thanksgiving weekend around the world," Johnson wrote. "In just 11 days you've officially made RED NOTICE the BIGGEST @Netflix FILM EVER. Shattering all records across the board!!!"

Johnson added that the film was "on its way to becoming the MOST WATCHED @Netflix PROPERTY OF ALL TIME," including film and television, saying he was "stunned and humbled."

In August, Seven Bucks Productions' President of Production, Hiram Garcia, who's a producer on the film, teased that Red Notice is "the biggest movie Netflix has ever done." It follows an Interpol agent (Johnson) who partners with an art thief (Reynolds) to hunt down and capture another of the world's most wanted criminals, played by Gadot.

red notice premiere From left: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Godot and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Gal, Ryan and DJ have such amazing chemistry and look awesome together," he said in an interview with Collider. "You just can't get enough of them. Plus the film has a fun throwback vibe to it, with DJ being an FBI profiler chasing after the most wanted art thieves in the world."

The film was also Netflix's most expensive movie project to date, with a $200 million budget.