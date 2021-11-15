Red Notice Becomes Netflix's 'Biggest' Movie Premiere: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot React

"Still processing this historic industry news," Dwayne Johnson said about action film Red Notice's hit first weekend on Netflix

Dwayne Johnson is still wrapping his head around Red Notice's huge debut on Netflix.

Though Netflix doesn't publicly release official viewership numbers, the streaming platform announced the new action film had the "biggest opening day" of any of its movies after it debuted Nov. 5.

"Still processing this historic industry news. RED NOTICE shattered opening day records for NETFLIX around the world. With an outstanding 92% AUDIENCE SCORE!!" wrote Johnson, 49, on Instagram. "This was @sevenbucksprod's first deliverable for a streaming platform so it was critical we delivered for the studio, but more importantly ~ we delivered for you and your families worldwide. As numbers roll in, I'll have a lot more big news to share."

"Til then," he added, "ENJOY RED NOTICE and most importantly, THANK YOU!!!!"

Ryan Reynolds reacted to the news with a Taylor Swift joke on Instagram: "WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can't wait for Red Notice (Taylor's version)."

Additionally, Gal Gadot wrote, "This is amazing!!!! What can I say, you guys are the best and the reason why we make these films. So grateful and excited!!! Congratulations @Netflix and to the entire #RedNotice team."

In August, Seven Bucks Productions' President of Production, Hiram Garcia, who's a producer on the film, teased that Red Notice is "the biggest movie Netflix has ever done."

"Red Notice is such a fun film! It's the biggest movie Netflix has ever done and they were incredible partners making sure we had everything we needed to finish the movie in the middle of a pandemic," Garcia said in an interview with Collider at the time.

And "despite all those challenges" that came amid the pandemic, Garcia said they're "so happy" with how the film came together, thanks in large part to its blockbuster cast.

"Gal, Ryan and DJ have such amazing chemistry and look awesome together," he said. "You just can't get enough of them. Plus the film has a un throwback vibe to it, with DJ being an FBI profiler chasing after the most wanted art thieves in the world."