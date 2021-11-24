The action heist movie starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is giving Birdbox a run for its money

Red Notice Is Netflix's Second Most-Watched Film of All Time, Could Pass Bird Box (Report)

Netflix's Red Notice is the streamer's second most-watched film of all time behind Sandra Bullock's Bird Box.

The action movie starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds has been watched for 277.9 million hours around the world, according to a report by Deadline. Bird Box has clocked 282 million hours total so far.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The movie, which debuted on Netflix earlier this month, logged 129.1 million hours watched for the week of Nov. 15-21, Deadline reported.

Red Notice has a 92% audience score and a 35% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes.

Last week, Netflix announced the new action film had the "biggest opening day" of any of its movies after it debuted on Nov. 5.

"Still processing this historic industry news. RED NOTICE shattered opening day records for NETFLIX around the world. With an outstanding 92% AUDIENCE SCORE!!" wrote Johnson, 49, on Instagram. "This was @sevenbucksprod's first deliverable for a streaming platform so it was critical we delivered for the studio, but more importantly ~ we delivered for you and your families worldwide. As numbers roll in, I'll have a lot more big news to share."

RED NOTICE Credit: Frank Masi/NETFLIX

"Til then," he added, "ENJOY RED NOTICE and most importantly, THANK YOU!!!!"

Ryan Reynolds reacted to the news with a Taylor Swift joke on Instagram: "WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can't wait for Red Notice (Taylor's version)."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Additionally, Gadot wrote, "This is amazing!!!! What can I say, you guys are the best and the reason why we make these films. So grateful and excited!!! Congratulations @Netflix and to the entire #RedNotice team."

In August, Seven Bucks Productions' President of Production, Hiram Garcia, who's a producer on the film, teased that Red Notice is "the biggest movie Netflix has ever done."

red notice premiere Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Red Notice is such a fun film! It's the biggest movie Netflix has ever done and they were incredible partners making sure we had everything we needed to finish the movie in the middle of a pandemic," Garcia said in an interview with Collider at the time.

And "despite all those challenges" that came amid the pandemic, Garcia said they're "so happy" with how the film came together, thanks in large part to its blockbuster cast.

"Gal, Ryan and DJ have such amazing chemistry and look awesome together," he said. "You just can't get enough of them. Plus the film has a un throwback vibe to it, with DJ being an FBI profiler chasing after the most wanted art thieves in the world."