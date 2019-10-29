Red Hot! Shirtless Zac Efron Returns to Instagram with His Steamiest Photo Yet

Zac Efron‘s back, and sweatier than ever.

After significantly cutting down on his Instagram use since September, the actor, 32, returned with a bang by posting a seriously steamy shirtless shot of him hanging out in a sauna.

The revealing photo shows him leaning back with his best ‘smize’ as he holds one leg up comfortably on the bench. Efron accompanied the picture with a simple caption of emojis and a tag for Clearlight Sauna, a company that makes saunas to install anywhere. The company later shared the actor’s shot on its Instagram Story.

This isn’t the first time Efron has shown off his sauna time on Instagram. Back in May, the High School Musical star posted two videos to his Instagram story detailing his Memorial Day weekend plans, which consisted of sitting in a hot sauna that got up to 156 degrees before running out and immediately plunging into an ice cold bath.

“Going straight from here into the ice tank. Whoa!” Efron said as he sunk in, huffing and puffing due to the strain of the changing temperatures.

He then posted a second video of him calmly hanging out in the tub, where he calls out a fellow actor who often pushes himself during workouts.

“Ice baths are easy bro. Kevin Hart, let’s go. I challenge you,” Efron said.

The Baywatch actor has posted videos from his daring fitness exercises before, including a dance session while in a cryotherapy chamber. Efron posted a video of the treatment, which is said to help relax muscles after a workout, in March.

Efron jumped into the chamber wearing just swim trunks and protective gloves and socks as well as a face-mask and ear warmers. The protective gear was necessary while he hung out in the chamber, which holds cold and dry air at —200 degrees.

Once shirtless and inside the chamber, Efron danced to Vanilla Ice’s hit “Ice Ice Baby” and joked around with his friend who went in with him.